Additional Heating Assistance Available

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont announced the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) will allow all participating households that heat with deliverable fuels such as home heating oil to receive an additional crisis assistance benefit worth $430 this winter season, above the amount they were already able to receive.
Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan

The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
Amid mental health crisis, hundreds of Connecticut children stuck on waitlist for key programs

Sarah Eagan wants you to imagine a scenario. Your child is mired in a mental health breakdown and has begun to act out in increasingly dangerous ways, threatening to harm himself or those around him. You have tried everything, but his problems have kept getting worse, and you've become increasingly frightened. Finally, seeing few other options, you take your child to the emergency room, where professionals assess him, stabilize him and refer him to an impressive-sounding at-home program specially designed for children like him. Maybe, you think, things will work out alright after all.
New Connecticut Laws to Take Effect on Jan. 1

A highway tax on large commercial trucks, an expansion of the state bottle bill, and the elimination of criminal records of certain cannabis-related convictions are among the new Connecticut laws that will take effect on Jan 1. The mileage-based fee on trucks using Connecticut highways was approved by state policymakers...
CT sees rise in deadly overdoses involving animal tranquilizer

The number of fatal drug overdoses in Connecticut is holding steady with last year, but xylazine, a tranquilizer used on horses and cows, is showing up in more and more cases, officials said. The state first started seeing xylazine mixed with heroin or fentanyl in 2019 when it was found...
Gasoline Drops Another 10 Cents Per Gallon In Connecticut

Gas prices dropped 10 cents per gallon in Connecticut this past week and have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. despite high demand as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. The 10-cent drop in Connecticut followed an 18-cent drop the previous week....
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT
Connecticut Volunteers Launch the 122nd Annual Christmas Bird Count

State-wide volunteers have maintained the Christmas Bird Count for 122 years, allowing experts to track significant population decreases due to habitat loss. Since 1900, counters have tallied birds at local Christmas Bird Counts and submitted observations to the National Audubon Society, a nonprofit conservation organization. Joe Attwater, conservation and education coordinator for the Roger Tory Peterson Estuary Center in Old Lyme, told CT Examiner that the volunteer-driven event gathered essential data more efficiently than one organization could on its own.
