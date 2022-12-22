Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Additional Heating Assistance Available
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont announced the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) will allow all participating households that heat with deliverable fuels such as home heating oil to receive an additional crisis assistance benefit worth $430 this winter season, above the amount they were already able to receive.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: What’s planned for Gov. Lamont’s Inaugural Ball?
(WTNH) – The Bacon Brothers are sizzling and will be jamming out on the stage at the Bushnell on January 4. Governor Ned Lamont is cordially inviting everyone to his second Inaugural Ball. Our Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina has all of the details. Watch the video above for...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan
The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
trumbulltimes.com
Access to grocery stores can be a challenge in CT, even in affluent areas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are pockets throughout the state where residents struggle to find a grocery store nearby, a challenge that can be compounded in areas with higher poverty rates where residents might not have access to a car or public transportation to get to one.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: 8 ‘people to watch’ in CT politics next year
(WTNH) – We are going to keep looking in the 2023 crystal ball and the panel has come up with a list of 8 “people to watch” in Connecticut politics next year. The people on the list are all there for different reasons. Watch the video above...
darientimes.com
Amid mental health crisis, hundreds of Connecticut children stuck on waitlist for key programs
Sarah Eagan wants you to imagine a scenario. Your child is mired in a mental health breakdown and has begun to act out in increasingly dangerous ways, threatening to harm himself or those around him. You have tried everything, but his problems have kept getting worse, and you've become increasingly frightened. Finally, seeing few other options, you take your child to the emergency room, where professionals assess him, stabilize him and refer him to an impressive-sounding at-home program specially designed for children like him. Maybe, you think, things will work out alright after all.
CT to secure $236 million windfall from federal spending bill
Communities across Connecticut will receive funding, formerly known as earmarks, for infrastructure, housing, education and more.
Connecticut’s defense industry to see a boost from $1.7 trillion federal spending package
(WTNH) — A $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September is moving ahead in Congress. The money runs the federal government, including the military budget, which affects many of the small manufacturers in our state that supply the defense industry. Sikorsky, Electric Boat, and Pratt would all get a boost. Those defense contractors […]
branfordseven.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Connecticut using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ctnewsjunkie.com
New Connecticut Laws to Take Effect on Jan. 1
A highway tax on large commercial trucks, an expansion of the state bottle bill, and the elimination of criminal records of certain cannabis-related convictions are among the new Connecticut laws that will take effect on Jan 1. The mileage-based fee on trucks using Connecticut highways was approved by state policymakers...
BEST OF 2022: Connecticut’s government was once broke. Is it now holding too much cash?
After two years of a pandemic that battered educational and health care, businesses and households, should CT be spending more to help?
Journal Inquirer
CT sees rise in deadly overdoses involving animal tranquilizer
The number of fatal drug overdoses in Connecticut is holding steady with last year, but xylazine, a tranquilizer used on horses and cows, is showing up in more and more cases, officials said. The state first started seeing xylazine mixed with heroin or fentanyl in 2019 when it was found...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Gasoline Drops Another 10 Cents Per Gallon In Connecticut
Gas prices dropped 10 cents per gallon in Connecticut this past week and have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. despite high demand as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. The 10-cent drop in Connecticut followed an 18-cent drop the previous week....
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
New truck mileage tax begins Jan. 1, but will drivers actually pay?
Truckers are getting an unwelcome Christmas present this year. Starting Jan. 1, they'll have to pay a new “Highway Use Fee” to drive on Connecticut's busiest roads.
Advocates are still unsure the $20 million boost in federal funding will meet the state's heating needs, given high energy costs.
Study: New England forests could capture 488M more tons of carbon
A new study indicates that New England has a unique opportunity to tackle climate change by focusing in part on the region’s many forests. The post Study: New England forests could capture 488M more tons of carbon appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Volunteers Launch the 122nd Annual Christmas Bird Count
State-wide volunteers have maintained the Christmas Bird Count for 122 years, allowing experts to track significant population decreases due to habitat loss. Since 1900, counters have tallied birds at local Christmas Bird Counts and submitted observations to the National Audubon Society, a nonprofit conservation organization. Joe Attwater, conservation and education coordinator for the Roger Tory Peterson Estuary Center in Old Lyme, told CT Examiner that the volunteer-driven event gathered essential data more efficiently than one organization could on its own.
