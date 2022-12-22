Another longtime favorite local eatery will be shutting down in January… another victim of the massive and controversial COVID-19 shutdowns. The Cookhouse… a popular BBQ restaurant that opened back in 1997 on Danbury Road in New Milford, has announced plans to close the doors permanently at the beginning of the new year, after 25 years in business. 54 year old Rob Ryder, the owner of The Cookhouse, said they will serve their last meals on January 1st. Ryder said the Cookhouse can seat up to 250 customers and once had a staff of 30. That staff has now dwindled to just 3 he says, and only if they show up, which he says has become another challenge. He said they had a big overhead, but cuts to meet COVID rules cut the revenue by about 75%, leaving them with no other option.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO