Danbury, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Torrington firefighters respond to fires at movie theater, house

TORRINGTON – Firefighters responded Sunday morning to two fires, one at Apple Cinemas and another at a house, according to the city’s fire department. At 11:49 a.m., firefighters responded to an appliance fire reported at Apple Cinemas at 89 Farley place, Battalion Chief Patrick Doyle said in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found “moderate smoke conditions,” with the fire having been extinguished by employees of the movie theater, Doyle said. Firefighters then used positive-pressure fans to evacuate the smoke from the movie theater, he said.
TORRINGTON, CT
wlad.com

New Milford Restaurant Latest Victim Of Shutdown Restrictions

Another longtime favorite local eatery will be shutting down in January… another victim of the massive and controversial COVID-19 shutdowns. The Cookhouse… a popular BBQ restaurant that opened back in 1997 on Danbury Road in New Milford, has announced plans to close the doors permanently at the beginning of the new year, after 25 years in business. 54 year old Rob Ryder, the owner of The Cookhouse, said they will serve their last meals on January 1st. Ryder said the Cookhouse can seat up to 250 customers and once had a staff of 30. That staff has now dwindled to just 3 he says, and only if they show up, which he says has become another challenge. He said they had a big overhead, but cuts to meet COVID rules cut the revenue by about 75%, leaving them with no other option.
NEW MILFORD, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT

Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol announces where residents can find warming shelters

BRISTOL – With Gov. Ned Lamont’s office activating cold weather protocols between 6 p.m. Friday to Monday in order to ensure shelter space for those who need it, Bristol has announced where area residents can find warming shelter locations for the Christmas weekend. “This is the first time...
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

New Havener Of The Year

Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Subway on Bridgeport's Main Street to Open This Week

Gentry Vass of JVG Restaurant Group, LLC announces that the new Subway store on Bridgeport’s East Main Street will open its doors Wed., Dec. 28. Located next to The Dollar Tree at the plaza which also houses Price Cutter and Bridgeport Family Pharmacy, the store will feature the same menu as JVG Restaurant Group’s other locations, including one at 1219 Johnson Avenue which opened in late-August.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Animal Shelter Closing in Westchester County

Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: D’Amato’s Seafood

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s Christmas Eve tomorrow, and there’s nothing more exciting than looking forward to a feast. Channel 3 celebrated “The Feast of the Seven Fishes” at an iconic New Haven seafood restaurant. If you want to enjoy a half fish and half...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: $2.4M picturesque private island for sale in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed about living a secluded lifestyle, away from any neighbors with nothing but the sea around you? Look no further than Belden Island in Branford. The magical retreat is the ultimate vacation home with a $2.49 million price tag. The private island includes 1.04 acres in the Thimble […]
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
betheladvocate.com

Bethel Emergency Management Outage Update: “I do not have many answers.” Presently 489 Residents Still Without Power

Report by Paula Antolini, December 24, 2022, 11:05A EDT. Presently 489 Bethel residents are still without power today, according to Eversource reports, with no signs in sight for relief. On this Christmas Eve and Hanukkah weekend, and with Kwanzaa beginning on Monday, temperatures remain in the teens since yesterday, dipping...
BETHEL, CT

