Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
Warming centers stay open for homeless individuals, families on Christmas
Families were able to come to Alpha Community Services YMCA in Bridgeport, while individuals who are homeless can go to an alternate warming center at 650 Park Avenue.
Bridgeport woman holds holiday food, clothing and gift giveaway for community that helped her after housefire
Over a decade ago, the community came to her aid and helped rebuild her home when it burned down. Now she hopes the giveaway will show her gratitude.
Bridgeport woman gives back to families in need
A Bridgeport woman is paying it forward this holiday season for people in the city's East End neighborhood.
trumbulltimes.com
Torrington firefighters respond to fires at movie theater, house
TORRINGTON – Firefighters responded Sunday morning to two fires, one at Apple Cinemas and another at a house, according to the city’s fire department. At 11:49 a.m., firefighters responded to an appliance fire reported at Apple Cinemas at 89 Farley place, Battalion Chief Patrick Doyle said in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found “moderate smoke conditions,” with the fire having been extinguished by employees of the movie theater, Doyle said. Firefighters then used positive-pressure fans to evacuate the smoke from the movie theater, he said.
wlad.com
New Milford Restaurant Latest Victim Of Shutdown Restrictions
Another longtime favorite local eatery will be shutting down in January… another victim of the massive and controversial COVID-19 shutdowns. The Cookhouse… a popular BBQ restaurant that opened back in 1997 on Danbury Road in New Milford, has announced plans to close the doors permanently at the beginning of the new year, after 25 years in business. 54 year old Rob Ryder, the owner of The Cookhouse, said they will serve their last meals on January 1st. Ryder said the Cookhouse can seat up to 250 customers and once had a staff of 30. That staff has now dwindled to just 3 he says, and only if they show up, which he says has become another challenge. He said they had a big overhead, but cuts to meet COVID rules cut the revenue by about 75%, leaving them with no other option.
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT
Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
Christmas miracle: Hamden dog survives poisoning from eating over 40 pieces of gum
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This Christmas, a dog from Hamden survived a scary poisoning that could have been fatal. On Wednesday, the Rossetti family’s cat got out of the house, and when they came back inside after retrieving the pet, they came across a horrible scene: their 80-lb. purebred yellow Labrador on her side, frothing […]
Bristol Press
Bristol announces where residents can find warming shelters
BRISTOL – With Gov. Ned Lamont’s office activating cold weather protocols between 6 p.m. Friday to Monday in order to ensure shelter space for those who need it, Bristol has announced where area residents can find warming shelter locations for the Christmas weekend. “This is the first time...
New Havener Of The Year
Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Subway on Bridgeport's Main Street to Open This Week
Gentry Vass of JVG Restaurant Group, LLC announces that the new Subway store on Bridgeport’s East Main Street will open its doors Wed., Dec. 28. Located next to The Dollar Tree at the plaza which also houses Price Cutter and Bridgeport Family Pharmacy, the store will feature the same menu as JVG Restaurant Group’s other locations, including one at 1219 Johnson Avenue which opened in late-August.
Putnam Hospital To Reopen Labor, Delivery Services, New OB-GYN Office
As Putnam Hospital prepares to reopen its labor and delivery unit, it is also opening a new OB-GYN office as well, hospital officials said. Earlier Report - $1 Million Goes To Putnam Hospital To Help Reopen Birthing CenterThe hospital's birthing unit, which has been closed since March 2…
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food
Dunkin' Donuts says a store in Connecticut is no longer an authorized franchisee because it failed food safety inspections. Dunkin' Donuts Battles a local Connecticut man in Federal Court. The company wants to close the store over Health & Safety Violations.
Animal Shelter Closing in Westchester County
Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
Eyewitness News
SOMETHING’S COOKING: D’Amato’s Seafood
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s Christmas Eve tomorrow, and there’s nothing more exciting than looking forward to a feast. Channel 3 celebrated “The Feast of the Seven Fishes” at an iconic New Haven seafood restaurant. If you want to enjoy a half fish and half...
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Animal Rescue Looks to Give New Litter of Puppies Their Forever Homes
The Where the Love Is, Inc. animal rescue in Hamden is trying to get the word out about a new litter of puppies. Two of their rescues recently had them and now, there are 15 puppies that need forever homes. The rescue posted a video of the puppies and how...
PHOTOS: $2.4M picturesque private island for sale in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed about living a secluded lifestyle, away from any neighbors with nothing but the sea around you? Look no further than Belden Island in Branford. The magical retreat is the ultimate vacation home with a $2.49 million price tag. The private island includes 1.04 acres in the Thimble […]
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
betheladvocate.com
Bethel Emergency Management Outage Update: “I do not have many answers.” Presently 489 Residents Still Without Power
Report by Paula Antolini, December 24, 2022, 11:05A EDT. Presently 489 Bethel residents are still without power today, according to Eversource reports, with no signs in sight for relief. On this Christmas Eve and Hanukkah weekend, and with Kwanzaa beginning on Monday, temperatures remain in the teens since yesterday, dipping...
Comments / 0