sungazette.news
Amtrak service for Arlington? It’s on the wish list.
If Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol has a new year’s wish as she kicks off her last year in office, it might be this. Have Amtrak consider serving Arlington directly in the future. At present, there’s no realistic way to do so, but with a bigger Virginia Railway...
sungazette.news
Musical tribute will celebrate Dr. King at McLean Community Center
The McLean Community Center’s celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will feature “Black Music Excellence Through the Ages” with Charlottesville native Richelle Claiborne on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the center. “It’s more than a soul revue, more than a gospel concert,...
sungazette.news
Police: Juvies attempt to assault employee at hemp shop
An employee at Clyde’s Hemp Co., 513 Maple Ave., W., Unit 204, told Vienna police on Dec. 13 at 4:38 p.m. that five juveniles had come to the store and begun banging and kicking the door. When he opened the door, one of the juveniles raised a stick and...
sungazette.news
Police: Home-mover arrested for allegedly pilfering cash
A resident of the 1000 block of Lynn Street, S.W., informed Vienna police on Dec. 15 at 3:45 p.m. that there were movers inside his home packing up his belongings. The resident noticed that U.S. currency was missing from his fireplace mantel and he began reviewing his security camera. The...
sungazette.news
Police: Thieves targeting mail across Vienna
The Vienna Police Department reported a number of instances of mail theft in recent days:. •• An employee at the Vienna Police Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 11 that mail carriers had located packages on Abbotsford Drive, that had been delivered to other addresses in the town.
sungazette.news
Credit-union employees make holiday season brighter
Employees of Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union worked to make the holiday season a little brighter for families near the institution’s operations centers in Virginia, Florida and California. The “Project Neighbors” holiday-giving program partners with local schools and on-profit organizations – like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bright Futures and...
sungazette.news
Well done: Police remove disorderly man from burger joint
An employee at Social Burger, 340 Maple Ave., W., reported to Vienna police on Dec. 9 at 1:49 p.m. that a man frequently had been coming into the restaurant and disturbing the customers and staff. The man left the restaurant after being banned from the premises, police said.
sungazette.news
Primrose School families lend hand to those in need over holidays
Primrose School of Arlington participated in a regional effort to provide essentials across at-risk communities throughout Northern Virginia. Parents, students and staff at the Primrose School locations contributed more than 1,800 canned goods and more than 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food items, plus 16 boxes of essential items, to charities across Northern Virginia.
sungazette.news
Vienna Community Band to resume rehearsals at start of year
The Vienna Community Band will resume rehearsals on Jan. 8 after a holiday break, with efforts culminating in the band’s next concert, slated for March 12. “We are recruiting enthusiastic new musicians in all sections,” band leaders said. “We are especially looking for flutes, clarinets, saxophones, bassoons, oboes and tubas.”
sungazette.news
Police: Assaults on some woman are tied together
On Dec. 19 at 1:28 p.m., a woman was with a man known to her inside a home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street when the man physically assaulted her, Arlington police said. Later in the day, a woman arrived at the residence and assaulted the victim before...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Submit those results
We don’t make new year’s resolutions at the Sun Gazette sports department, but the staff does have an ongoing wish list for the holidays and weeks beyond. That list is probably an unrealistic goal of for all local high-school varsity sports teams in the Sun Gazette Newspapers coverage areas be proactive in submitting game and event results to the publication regarding teams and athletes.
sungazette.news
Police: Youths injure passerby during pellet-gun attack
On Dec. 16 at 4:10 p.m., one or more suspects discharged a water-pellet gun from a vehicle in the area of North George Mason Drive and Langston Boulevard, striking at least one individual, Arlington police said. The victim did not require medical attention, police said. At least three juveniles were...
sungazette.news
Police: Suspect in theft threatens employee
On Dec. 21 at 10:06 p.m., two men entered a business in the 300 block of 23rd Street South, with one of the men requesting assistance from a clerk while the second began placing items into a basket, Arlington police said. At some point, one of the suspects verbally threatened...
sungazette.news
Hoop roundup: Madison boys second at Hilton Head
The Madison Warhawks finished second with a 2-1 record at the Seahawk Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament at Hilton Head High School in South Carolina. Madison (7-3) lost to Boyd Anderson of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., 46-28, in the championship game. The Warhawks trailed 23-14 at halftime, then 32-17 after three periods.
sungazette.news
Siblings share in state-title ring ceremony
This past spring, George Rizzo in baseball and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, in girls soccer helped the Highland School of Warrenton win Division II private-school state team championships on the same day on fields near Richmond just a few hours and miles apart. Months later, the former Flint Hill...
sungazette.news
W-L hoop teams split against Oakton
The Washington-Liberty High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams split non-conference games against the Oakton Cougars the same night in recent action. The girls (2-7) lost at home, 56-38, on Dec. 21 and the boys (5-3) won on the road, 81-73, by making 12 three-pointers and scoring their most points in a game this season.
sungazette.news
Yorktown boys hoop team shoots poorly in loss
The Yorktown Patriots fell behind 10-0 and never found their shooting eye in a road loss to the Annandale Atoms in non-district boys high-school basketball action Dec. 20. The Patriots (5-2, 1-0) shot just 26 percent from the floor, including only eight percent from three-point range, in the 70-55 loss.
