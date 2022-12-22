WARNER & KAINE SUCCESSFULLY SECURE OVER $200 MILLION FOR VIRGINIA IN NEWLY RELEASED FY2023 BUDGET BILLS

Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky task force wants to move child support collection to AG's office
(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers are recommending child support enforcement be moved out of the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services and given to the attorney general’s office after a review found a significant amount yet to be collected and enforcement challenges at the county level. That was one of the recommendations from the CHFS Organizational Structure, Operations and Administration Task Force. That panel included both state House and Senate members that met between sessions of the Kentucky General Assembly. ...
Lauren Boebert accuses senators voting for $1.7trn omnibus bill of wanting to ‘sexualise’ children
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has accused the $1.7trillion federal spending bill of “sexualizing” children just days after she sparked international criticism for her behaviour towards the leader of Ukraine.Ms Boebert, who was narrowly re-elected in a race that forced a recount in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, posted to Twitter on Thursday railing against the omnibus bill, which has passed in the Senate and must now be approved by the House.“I have one question for the senators wanting to pass this $1.7million omnibus bill,” Ms Boebert says in the recorded video. “Why do you want to sexualize our children? I...
NY lawmakers set to make $142,000 annually after passing 29% pay hike for part-time work
(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers could be receiving a 29% pay raise in the new year after passing a measure to give it to themselves. If Gov. Kathy Hochul signs the bill into law, then members of the state Assembly and Senate would begin receiving $142,000 annually effective Jan. 1. Hochul, earlier this month, expressed support for the increase. That would also make New York state legislators the...
At least 34 people have died across the U.S. in the massive storm
People in western New York struggled with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles as travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads.
14,000 Lose Power After Mysterious Attacks On 3 Utility Stations In Washington State
Officials are seeking to determine if equipment damage was part of a "coordinated attack on the power systems," according the local sheriff's office.
Comments / 0