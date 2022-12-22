ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Still Together? Inside Split Rumors, Wedding Planning and More

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 11 days ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have flooded headlines as Hollywood’s edgy it-couple for months and it appears the attention-demanding duo may not be together anymore.

The pair met in March 2020 while filming a crime thriller movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass . The costars quickly began spending time together shortly after, partaking in long phone chats that Kelly said felt like five minutes.

Keeping reading to find out Megan and MGK’s current relationship status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDwCf_0jrXUo6q00

Megan and MGK’s First Date Was a Picnic:

“I love a dark fairytale,” The “emo girl” singer said in an interview with GQ last year.

According to the interview, the couple’s first real date involved Kelly driving the Jennifer’s Body actress in a 1974 Cadillac convertible to a cliffside picnic, complete with a blanket and roses followed by a rooftop makeout session set to pop punk music.

In summer 2020, they were spotted on multiple occasions showing PDA around Los Angeles.

Fox has described their relationship as “very intense” and non-traditional.

“Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves,” said Fox, “to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away.”

Megan Fox's Engagement Rings From MGK and Ex-Husband Brian Compared: Pics

Machine Gun Kelly Proposed in Puerto Rico:

On January 11, 2022, Kelly asked Fox to marry him in Puerto Rico, the same location where they became acquainted on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass . Notably, Fox posted a video of the proposal to her Instagram saying that to celebrate they “drank each other’s blood .”

The actress wrote an affectionate caption about the singer in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, in the same quasi-poetic style of her other social media uploads.

“There goes my heart manifest outside of my body,” Fox wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day rehab barbie.”

Are Megan Fox and MGK Married?

While the couple is more in love than ever, Fox has reminded MGK she’s not yet his wife. The two were mislabeled while sitting courtside at an NBA all-star game on February 20, with the announcer calling Fox the “wife” of Kelly as the couple appeared on the jumbotron screen. Fox reacted by laughing and whispering the words “I’m not…” to Kelly before covering her mouth.

Machine Gun Kelly spoke about plans for the wedding in an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on February 24, noting the difficulty of planning a goth wedding.

When asked about when they plan to tie the knot, Kelly said, “when they can build me a red river with like gothic– the location is hard. Trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Party in Miami Following Split Rumors

Are Megan Fox and MGK Still Together?

During a red carpet appearance at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, April 10, the couple sent rumors flying as the Jennifer’s Body actress appeared to snub her soon-to-be husband as he leaned in for a kiss.

The viral footage shows an uninterested Megan appear to dodge a sweet moment with her fiancé physically. The text over the footage reads, “Megan Fox be like …” with a voiceover from HBO’s Euphoria that says, “First of all, ew. Second of all … ew.” MGK appeared to laugh off the awkward moment before hitting the red carpet with his future wife.

Megan put a stop to the ongoing split rumors when she shared a sweet tribute to her soon-to-be husband on his 32nd birthday on April 22.

“You’re such a gorgeous soul,” she wrote in the moving tribute, “I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love.”

Her words were shared alongside a photo of the happy couple with Megan riding piggyback on MGK.

“Today your mom told us that you were born a month early … and as a baby you were both ‘cuddly and fussy at the same time,’” Megan shared. “I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you,” she added, insisting that he was “meant to be a Gemini.”

“If I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday,” she concluded, “I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see.”

Despite her April testimony, by August split rumors had flared up again when fans noticed MGK had been absent from Megan’s social media since June. The rumors were heightened when the actress was notably missing during her fiancé's hometown concert in Cleveland, Ohio, that month.

However, the lovebirds once again put an end to breakup speculation when they were spotted together in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on August 16.

Megan sent breakup rumors swirling on October 19, when she shared a series of Instagram selfies wearing several rings on her left hand, but her ring finger was bare with no sign of the diamond and emerald engagement bauble from MGK. However, days later, she and MGK both attended the TIME100Next Gala in New York City.

By the end of the year, the couple still appeared to be going strong when they were seen taking Megan’s kids, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, holiday shopping on December 21, according to photos published by HollywoodLife . The Till Death actress shares her sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green .

However, Megan revealed she was “seeking a girlfriend” in a *very* flirty Instagram post on December 30. “Please submit applications in the DMs,” she prompted her Instagram followers in the caption .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Go Shopping With Her 3 Sons Days Before Christmas: Photos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took the actress’ three kids shopping in Malibu on Dec. 21. The couple, who got engaged in Jan. 2022, were joined by Megan’s boys, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, on the outing. Megan rocked a puffy jacket and bucket hat and was photographed trying to keep the kids under control as photographers snapped some photos. Meanwhile, MGK wore baggy shorts over his pants, along with a puffer jacket and combat boots. He carried several shopping bags in one hand. Megan’s mother was also with the group on their winter outing.
MALIBU, CA
SheKnows

These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up

In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Kate Hudson's 3 Kids Pose Together on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'

"Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there!" the actress captioned a photo gallery from her family holiday celebrations Kate Hudson is enjoying her Christmas with the ones she loves most. On Monday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared photos from her holiday celebrations with family, including her three kids posing together. Hudson, 43, shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The actress and Fabletics co-founder's Instagram post also included older brother Oliver...
People

Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
People

Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere, 73, Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, & Rarely Seen Sons Send Holiday Greetings: Photo

Richard Gere, 73, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, have wished fans a Merry Christmas with a rare picture of their family! The happy couple took to Instagram on Dec. 24 with a sweet snapshot of them on a dock with their two sons, 3-and-a-half-year-old Alexander and their 2-year-old son whom they welcomed in April 2020 and whose name is not known. “Merry Christmas … from our family to yours,” they captioned the photo, which was shared on Alejandra’s page.
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos

Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy