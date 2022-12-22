ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job

There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
GEORGIA STATE
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years

When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays

If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Is it Legal to Have a License Plate Frame on Your Car in New Jersey?

We know how many license plates you legally need in New Jersey; but are there any laws about license plate frames?. Earlier this week I got specific about New Jersey's license plate laws. Some states are allowed to drive without a front license plate, but in The Garden State, you legally need both a front and back license plate. You can be ticketed for up to $200 for violations.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Who do young NJ voters trust more: Democrats or Republicans?

A new poll finds New Jersey voters under the age of 30 are more progressive than older voters but they are not more likely to register as Democrats. Dan Cassino, the executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University poll said the survey finds when it comes to younger Garden State residents, “even young Republicans say things like climate change is an existential threat, or women should have a right to abortion under any circumstance.”
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season

As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
20 most annoying things about driving in New Jersey

Driving in New Jersey can take otherwise good people and make them crazy. I know because I am one of them. Nothing makes me as frustrated in record time as hitting the road right here in the Garden State. In a perfect world, I'd be the only one on that road and be able to drive as fast as I want; but that is not the case.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beautiful! Top 10 Most Amazing Lakes in New Jersey You Must See

When it comes to water and New Jersey, the first thing that pops into mind is our beaches. No one can dispute the fact we have some of the most beautiful beaches in America right here in New Jersey. That being said, what about our lakes? We have some of the most beautiful lakes in the nation and we thought we would take a look at possibly the best "10" in the state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
