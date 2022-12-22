Read full article on original website
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job
There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
You’ll never guess NJ’s most popular New Year’s resolution
They say don’t be tempted. That if you really want to change your life in some meaningful way, do it when the time is right for you. Do it when you have your epiphany, or at least when you’re not hungover and dehydrated from New Year’s Eve partying.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years
When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location
There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
❄ Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. ❄ As rain/snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays
If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
A Major Publication Has Named This Great Town The Quirkiest In New Jersey
There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state. The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest...
Is it Legal to Have a License Plate Frame on Your Car in New Jersey?
We know how many license plates you legally need in New Jersey; but are there any laws about license plate frames?. Earlier this week I got specific about New Jersey's license plate laws. Some states are allowed to drive without a front license plate, but in The Garden State, you legally need both a front and back license plate. You can be ticketed for up to $200 for violations.
Charlie Puth translates New Jersey slang — do you know these phrases?
Outsiders, listen up. We in New Jersey have our own language. You may recognize the words we’re saying but they could have a different meaning in the Garden State. Recording artist Charlie Puth sat down with Bustle to break down the lexicon of the Garden State. Do you know the meanings of these NJ phrases?
NJ county health official says mask up again for COVID-19
Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako is recommending that people wear masks around others and limit activity in crowded spaces as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in the county and New Jersey. The announcement late Friday comes as people gather indoors for the holidays, many of them coming...
NJ governor signs concealed-carry gun law that’s already facing court challenge
As expected, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation that toughens regulations to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon in New Jersey after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling back in June that made it easier for people to get a concealed-carry permit. Gun safety supporters cheered the...
Who do young NJ voters trust more: Democrats or Republicans?
A new poll finds New Jersey voters under the age of 30 are more progressive than older voters but they are not more likely to register as Democrats. Dan Cassino, the executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University poll said the survey finds when it comes to younger Garden State residents, “even young Republicans say things like climate change is an existential threat, or women should have a right to abortion under any circumstance.”
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season
As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
20 most annoying things about driving in New Jersey
Driving in New Jersey can take otherwise good people and make them crazy. I know because I am one of them. Nothing makes me as frustrated in record time as hitting the road right here in the Garden State. In a perfect world, I'd be the only one on that road and be able to drive as fast as I want; but that is not the case.
Beautiful! Top 10 Most Amazing Lakes in New Jersey You Must See
When it comes to water and New Jersey, the first thing that pops into mind is our beaches. No one can dispute the fact we have some of the most beautiful beaches in America right here in New Jersey. That being said, what about our lakes? We have some of the most beautiful lakes in the nation and we thought we would take a look at possibly the best "10" in the state.
