Laramie, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim Newton of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: "I was so fortunate to capture this moment just outside of Cody. It makes me think of the LIGHT that Christmas brings into the world. Merry Christmas!"
WYOMING STATE
K99

Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together

Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Sues Teton County Over Land-Use Argument

Wyoming is suing one of its own counties following a dispute over land use in the state's wealthiest region. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners on Dec. 21 filed a lawsuit against the Teton County Commission, asking the Laramie County District Court to block the county from enforcing land-use restrictions against businesses that have won permits to develop on state trust lands.
TETON COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’

CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander

Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family's property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. "This was a big track," he told Cowboy...
LANDER, WY
Summit Daily News

Renewables move forward in Colorado, but in Wyoming? Not so fast.

Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
COLORADO STATE
oilcity.news

State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
WYOMING STATE
Aspen Times

Writers on the Range: Wildlife watching has been getting a free ride

There’s a new initiative in Wyoming that’s changing the face of wildlife conservation funding, and it’s already seen huge success in its first year. It’s based on the state’s startling mountains, rivers filled with fish, and forests where bears and wolves roam — everything that makes Wyoming unrivaled.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Cold Snaps I Have Survived

My granddad used to say that it was a bleak day in Wyoming when the first rancher started putting up hay to feed in winter, rather than trailing the cattle back south to someplace warm. He maintained that single mistake convinced folks that they could live in Wyoming through a winter.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming

Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
WYOMING STATE
worldatlas.com

7 Most Underrated Towns in Wyoming

Wyoming has rich aboriginal folklore, and the stunning National Parks of Yellowstone and Grand Teton. The smaller townscapes are especially scenic and exemplary of the state's low population density to experience all its best without crowds. These seven most-underrated towns are home to some of the nation’s renowned attractions that helped shape the "Equality State."
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska

Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
NEBRASKA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses

Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
WYOMING STATE
The Weather Channel

Arctic Outbreak Smashes Record Temperature Drops In Denver, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Rapid temperature drops occurred along the Front Range of the Rockies Wednesday. Some of these set temperature change records. The Plains states are notorious for the most incredible temperature swings in history.
CHEYENNE, WY
SpaceRef

Wyoming As Seen From Orbit

A snow-covered Boysen State Park and a frozen Boysen Reservoir in Wyoming are pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the western United States. iss068e030993 (Dec. 17, 2022) – larger image.
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WYOMING STATE
