NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
NFL world reacts to shocking Leonard Fournette admission
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a huge win on Sunday night over the Arizona Cardinals to keep their playoff hopes alive in the NFC. However, an admission from Buccaneers star running back Leonard Fournette after the game on social media may have put a damper on what otherwise was a terrific Christmas for Tampa fans. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Leonard Fournette admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Jeff Saturday ‘knows he’s not an NFL head coach’, is expected to walk away from Indianapolis Colts after this season
Back in Week 9, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay had this grand idea to fire his head coach of
Cincinnati Bengals get horrible injury news
The Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl last season despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league. But during the offseason, they made some major roster additions to help bolster that offensive line, the most high-profile of which was former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’El Collins. Collins has been stellar this Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get horrible injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saints could be a cautionary tale as the Browns cash in their chips for contention around Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND – Both teams were fighting fatigue and frost bite with a losing record. Only one was burying its bank account in the process. The bill is coming due for the Saints, who beat the Browns 17-10 on Sunday but spent their salary cap space like a child with their parents’ credit card for most of the last decade. New Orleans has circumvented the cap for six straight seasons by repeatedly converting player salaries into bonuses that don’t count against the cap but do add dead money to the end of a player’s contract.
Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Dak Prescott’s 2-word warning to Eagles on potential playoffs clash with Cowboys
After leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott sent a rather bold warning against their NFC East rivals heading to the playoffs. The Eagles played well against the Cowboys and even found themselves leading for the most part during Saturday’s Week 16 game, but...
NFL Starting Quarterback 'Unlikely' To Play In Playoffs After Surgery
Unfortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Ryan Tannehill's 2022 season is over. Last weekend, Tannehill suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers. Despite being carted off the field, he returned to the game. Though it has been reported that Tannehill would love to return to the field for Week...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Eagles lose to Cowboys, giving them all the motivation they need vs. Saints next week
Oh boy. The Gardner Minshew-led Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, losing by a final tally of 40-34 and putting their record at 13-2 going into next week’s game with the New Orleans Saints. It also keeps the Eagles one win away from locking up the NFC’s top playoff seed and everything that comes with it: homefield advantage throughout the postseason, plus a lucrative wild-card round bye week.
Why the Saints were able to put the Browns offense in the deep freeze (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The New Orleans Saints overcame a 10-0 deficit on Sunday and beat the Browns, 17-10, at FirstEnergy Stadium, eliminating the Browns from playoff contention. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson scored on a 12-yard rushing TD but was 15 of 31 for 135 yards passing in the windy, frigid conditions. He has won two games and lost two in his four Browns starts since returning from his 11-game NFL suspension.
