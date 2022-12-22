Employment in South Coast: November 2022 small gains offset losses in leisure and hospitality

Coos County total payroll employment rose by 20 jobs in November. Leisure and hospitality had the largest drop, down by 70 jobs. Losses were also estimated in construction (-40) and food manufacturing (-20). Retail trade, professional and business services, and private education and health services all gained 20 jobs over the month. Government employment gained 90 jobs in November. Local government education (+60) had the largest gain with slight increases federal and Indian tribal local government.

Coos County total payroll employment fell by 40 jobs over the past year. The largest drops were in financial activities (-60), general merchandise stores (-30), mining and logging (-20), and food manufacturing (-20). Leisure and hospitality (+30), wholesale trade (+20), and manufacturing (+20) had job increases over the year.

Curry County payroll employment fell by 110 jobs in November. Leisure and hospitality shed 110 jobs over the month. Smaller losses were also estimated in mining, logging, and construction (-20). Government employment climbed by 20 jobs over the month.

Over the past year, Curry County payroll employment fell by 110 jobs. Losses were estimated in leisure and hospitality (-40), manufacturing (-20), and private education and health services (-20). The South Coast area is still down 930 payroll jobs from the total in November 2019.