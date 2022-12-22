Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee she felt pressure from Trump allies not to talk and instead risk 'contempt'

Read full article on original website
John Thornton
3d ago
as much as I want Trump to see jail/prison his age might get him before he does any time
Reply(1)
5
Herschel Walker's son says Trump called his father for months demanding that he run, while 'everyone with a brain' begged him not to
Herschel Walker was dogged during his Georgia Senate campaign by allegations including that he paid for women to have abortions.
Major New Development Announced in Trump Probe
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is cooperating with the United States Justice Department, according to reporting in Punchbowl News.
Why Lara Trump Is Suddenly Out Of A Job At Fox News
A year after her father-in-law left the White House, Lara Trump pursued a new line of work as a paid contributor to the Fox News network. At the time, she was welcomed with open arms, according to The Guardian; one of the network hosts greeted her with "Welcome to the family, Lara." She, in turn, replied that she had already been interviewed on Fox "so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key.'"
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
Kimberly Guilfoyle said she loves doing the laundry and making Donald Trump Jr. his coffee in the morning
Kimberly Guilfoyle said she loves to make sure her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. has "everything he needs" in an interview with a Florida magazine.
Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout
In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
Here's How Much Mar-a-Lago Is Worth if Trump Sells It
Trump's Palm Beach resort could become a stigmatized property or a sought-after estate, real-estate experts told Newsweek.
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Michael Cohen said Saturday he believes the former president was going to give classified documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago to America's adversaries.
Kellyanne Conway boasts about being only Trump official with no indictments
Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway, talks to reporters outside the White House, on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is apparently proud of the fact that she has not been caught up in any potential criminal conspiracies.
Trump’s Pardon Pledge Backfires
Republicans are breaking from ex-President Donald Trump’s pledge to pardon rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
A Massive Republican Gathering is Latest Warning Sign for Trump
This weekend's annual event, which attracted 11,000 young conservatives, reveal that Trump's 2024 campaign may not receive the primary welcome he anticipates.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment
The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
Kevin McCarthy staffer argued Trump shouldn’t condemn violence on January 6 because the media would ‘win’
Chad Gilmartin, the White House Principal Assistant Press Secretary at the time of the riot, now works for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
