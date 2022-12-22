Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Best Buy last-minute bargains: This $99 laptop is a deal you shouldn't miss
Christmas is nearly here, and with it, there will be the inevitable rush to find last-minute holiday gifts. If technology is on your checklist, Best Buy has you covered. The US retailer launched a last-minute sale with an ASUS 11.6-inch laptop available for a $130 discount. This budget-friendly laptop is usually priced at $229, but until the sale ends, you can purchase one for $99.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
ZDNet
The best Walmart holiday deals on tech available in 2022: TV, laptop, headphone sales
The holiday season is one of the best opportunities to pick up discounted gifts and gadgets. Many major US retailers launched sales starting last month, with thousands of discounts on electronics. Countless deals are still available and more are likely to appear in the weeks before Christmas. Walmart's "Black Friday...
AOL Corp
Amazon’s New Year sale is already here: These are the 8 items you should buy
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While Christmas is still a couple of days...
Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today
“I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs” Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off. That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to...
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock just hit lowest price ever — and includes free smart bulb
Amazon is slashing the prices of Alexa speakers and bundling a Sengled smart bulb for free.
The Daily South
Amazon’s Outlet Furniture Storefront Just Dropped Cyber Monday Deals, With Steals Up To 67% Off
Ever walked into a tiny thrift store or estate sale off a rest stop in the middle of nowhere and discovered an antique nightstand the likes of which you’ve been hunting for years? Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront captures that same feeling: Hidden treasures that add the finishing touch to any space, and for staggering discounts.
Phone Arena
Amazon has the affordable second-gen Apple Watch SE on sale at a new all-time low price
If you're an iPhone user looking for the best budget smartwatch that plays nice with your handset, there's really no option quite like the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) released a few months ago. What seems a lot more difficult right now than choosing what wearable device to buy is...
Alexa can now live in your toilet while listening to you and playing music
A TOILET outfitted with its own Alexa has been made available for your home. Just $11,500 can make even going to the bathroom a smart experience, reports say. Amazon's Alexa has gone many places, and now the smart device has finally landed in the toilet. Thanks to the creators of...
Forget the Fire Stick — this Roku Streaming Stick 4K Cyber Monday deal is the one to get
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy — and it's crashed to a new lowest ever price in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
AOL Corp
The 56 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $12
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This weekend, there are so many other tech...
CNET
Grab This 58-Inch Samsung 4K TV for Just $360 During 1-Day Deal at Best Buy
If you've been considering upgrading to a 4K TV, now is a great time to find plenty of deals at various retailers. Today only, you can get the 58-inch model of Samsung's TU690T Crystal UHD 4K LED Tizen TV for $360, saving you $90 off the list price. It's part of Best Buy's 20 Days of Deals -- but this offer will expire tonight, so be sure to make your purchase before then if you want to get it at this price.
TechRadar
After-Christmas Fitbit sale: massive deals on the Fitbit Luxe, Charge 5 and more
If you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion, and luckily for you, Amazon's after-Christmas sale is offering record-low prices on some of Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers. To help you find all the hottest offers, we've rounded up today's best Fitbit deals, including the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Luxe, the all-new Fitbit Sense 2, and the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4.
Digital Trends
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now
Best Buy has the PlayStation 5 in stock right now. This latest PS5 restock comes following Walmart’s three restocks over Thanksgiving. The retailer has both the standard disc version of the console and the coveted God of War Ragnarok Bundle available. Pricing is set at $500 and $550, respectively. Both units will arrive in time for the holidays if ordered today.
ZDNet
The best tablet deals to save big on your holiday shopping
The holidays are arguably the biggest shopping time of the year. If you need a gift for a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, it's also the one time of year you can find some of the best discounts to help your wallet. Electronics are one of...
We found all the best deals from after-Christmas sales 2022
Whether you’re grabbing some accessories for your brand-new tech, a vacuum to sweep up holiday messes or a new pair of shoes to kick off the new year, you’ll find plenty of retailers offering the best after-Christmas deals.
January and February Blues? These 35 Products Are the Perfect Pick-Me-Up
January and February are just around the corner, and with them comes the dreaded wait for payday and warm weather. We’re not looking forward to that, and we’re sure you’re not either. Getting out of that depressing January and February Funk is a whole ordeal that we’re here to make better – or at least manageable. You can use a gaming console to play games all day, some cute jewelry to get you all dressed up, or even some projects to keep you busy. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. So that you know, we participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Slippers with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings 'Every Day,' and They're Up to 57% Off
“The first pair lasted two years through daily wear and biweekly washings” Even if you dread winter because of the freezing temperatures, at least you know it's the time of year when you can wear soft sweaters and cozy slippers on a daily basis. If you still don't have a pair, we've got you covered with an affordable option that has more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The Zizor Adjustable Slippers are available in four colors that are up to 57 percent off right now. Prices vary...
ZDNet
The 17 best TV deals on sale for the holidays
Televisions are always a hot-ticket item during the holidays. Many online and in-store retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H have deals you can still take advantage of, even though Cyber Monday is over. If you're willing to buy a 2020 or 2021 model, or bundle a TV and sound bar, you can save up to $2,500 on upgrades for your home theater.
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more
If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
