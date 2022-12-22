Read full article on original website
Cher Ignites Engagement Rumors With Picture of Huge Diamond Ring From Boyfriend
Cher got everyone's attention when she shared a picture of her present from her boyfriend, music executive and rapper Alexander A.E. Edwards. The singer and actress took to social media to celebrate the gift, but her post made people wonder if the "Strong Enough" songstress was also announcing the couple's engagement.
Music producer remembers moment with Whitney Houston that scared him
Grammy Award-winning music producer Clive Davis sits down with CNN's Don Lemon to discuss singer Whitney Houston's career and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," the new film about Houston that he produced.
The most satisfying movies of 2022, from 'Avatar' to 'Everything Everywhere'
The movies that made us laugh, cry, helped us escape or made a return to theaters in 2022 a joy.
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of dance group Faithless, dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the British musician best known as the lead vocalist for dance group Faithless, has died, according to the band.
Katharine McPhee teams up with husband David Foster for a holiday album
Seventeen years after meeting, Katharine McPhee and David Foster teamed up for their first joint holiday album.
