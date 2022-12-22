ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher Ignites Engagement Rumors With Picture of Huge Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Cher got everyone's attention when she shared a picture of her present from her boyfriend, music executive and rapper Alexander A.E. Edwards. The singer and actress took to social media to celebrate the gift, but her post made people wonder if the "Strong Enough" songstress was also announcing the couple's engagement.
