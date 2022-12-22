Read full article on original website
Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD), the Portuguese state-owned banking corporation, has tapped Wolters Kluwer Finance for its risk and regulatory reporting solution OneSumX. OneSumX channels bank data into a single source of data, allowing for “consistency, reconciliation and accuracy”, Wolters Kluwer says. The service is maintained by Wolters Kluwer, which actively monitors regulation in 30 countries.
UK’s Recognise Bank secures £25m funding from PV27
London-based digital small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) lender and savings provider Recognise Bank has “conditionally” raised an additional £25 million from its largest shareholder, PV27. The fresh funding brings Recognise Bank’s total funding to date to over £95 million, and will be used to support its commercial...
