Enid, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Ponca City hit with arctic blast

Much of Oklahoma was ravaged by an arctic blast that led to high winds and below freezing temperatures. Temperatures were as low as 1°F with a midday high of about 5°F. Power outages occurred in parts of Ponca City, although not as wide spread as the outages experienced during the October 2020 ice storm or the February 2021 polar vortex. Outages occurred north of town between 14th and Pecan due…
PONCA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma lawmaker from Edmond charged with felony

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with a felony crime of being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following his October arrest outside an Edmond, Oklahoma, bar. Rep. Ryan Martinez, 37, was charged Thursday in Oklahoma County with actual...
EDMOND, OK

