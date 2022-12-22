Read full article on original website
KOCO
Enid coffee shop provides refuge to those without homes during winter weather
ENID, Okla. — A coffee shop in downtown Enid provided refuge Thursday for those without homes in the city. Five80 Coffeehouse has given those experiencing homelessness a warm place to stay and connect for 15 years. Manager Ricky Chance said he was happy to be open and helping the community.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
Ponca City News
Ponca City hit with arctic blast
Much of Oklahoma was ravaged by an arctic blast that led to high winds and below freezing temperatures. Temperatures were as low as 1°F with a midday high of about 5°F. Power outages occurred in parts of Ponca City, although not as wide spread as the outages experienced during the October 2020 ice storm or the February 2021 polar vortex. Outages occurred north of town between 14th and Pecan due…
Oklahoma lawmaker from Edmond charged with felony
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with a felony crime of being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following his October arrest outside an Edmond, Oklahoma, bar. Rep. Ryan Martinez, 37, was charged Thursday in Oklahoma County with actual...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol releases footage of 68-year-old’s drunk driving arrest
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released video of what led up to a drunk-driving arrest of a 68-year-old great-grandmother.
KOCO
Crews respond to several crashes, including 2 deadly, after arctic blast hits Oklahoma
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to several crashes on Thursday as winter weather has caused dangerous road conditions. AAA said they responded to over 300 roadside assistance calls before noon. As the cold weather continues, the phones keep ringing. "We are seeing call volumes increase as the day goes by," said...
I-35 Closed After Truck Hauling Cars Loses Control Near Guthrie
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that I-35 SB is closed at Highway 33 in Guthrie due to an extensive crash. It appears that a truck hauling a load of cars lost control and ended up sideways. There is no estimate at this time for when the roads will reopen. No injuries have been reported.
Horrific, But Hilarious: Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe Recounts Gruesome Thumb Injury
Coe injured his thumb against Iowa State in late October, but didn't miss any time returning the following Saturday against Baylor.
