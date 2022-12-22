Read full article on original website
Oregon Homeless Population Has Increased Dramatically, According to Federal Data
Oregon Homeless: In spite of the pandemic, the number of persons who are homeless across the country has stayed essentially unchanged since 2016, according to a report that was just made public at the national level. The survey also demonstrates something that the majority of people living in Oregon are already aware of: there has been an increase in the number of people sleeping on the streets throughout the state.
Judge Determines That Oregon Regulations Protect Workers From Heat and Smoke Will Stand
Protect Workers From Heat and Smoke: In extremely smoky situations, companies are required to supply their employees with respirator masks. In intense heat, businesses are required to give their employees water and shade breaks. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, also known as Oregon OSHA, was tasked with drafting the regulations after Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order in the year 2020. The enforcement of the rules is also the responsibility of Oregon OSHA.
Nearly $33 Million is Collected by the U.S. Attorney for Oregon in Fiscal Year 2022
$33 Million is Collected: According to federal officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon has recovered nearly $33 million this year in criminal and civil cases involving tax-evading strip club operators and an electric business that is accused of igniting wildfires because of faulty transmission equipment. Nearly $33 Million...
New Project in Oregon Uses Financial Incentives to Fight the Meth Addiction Issue
Financial Incentives: Financial incentives are part of a new effort to fight methamphetamine addiction in Oregon. “Methamphetamine has long been the main drug in Oregon and much of the west coast,” says Oregon Health & Science University’s Dr Todd Korthuis (OHSU). The 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that Oregon has the highest methamphetamine use rate among 12 and older persons. The stimulant can be smoked, snorted, injected, or swallowed.
Funding is Required for Oregon Teachers Who Want to Acquire the Proper Methods of Teaching Reading
Oregon Teachers: Despite having taught for 13 years, Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Kandi Hess did not learn the rule for when the letter g makes the firm “guh” sound as opposed to the soft “juh” sound until she began a year-long science of reading workshop her school district introduced last summer. Hess acquired this rule while taking the LETRS course, which stands for Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling. G only forms the “juh” sound when followed by e, I or y.
The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement, Which Eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” Should Go Into Effect Immediately
114 Background Check Requirement: A court will rule by Jan. 3 whether to keep or lift his temporary order barring Measure 114’s background check requirement before selling or transferring a gun. The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement. Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special associate attorney general,...
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
Oregon House Lawmakers Visit the Facebook Data Center and Talk About the Central Oregon Drought and Water Challenges
Facebook Data Center: As part of a three-day trip to Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) joined House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) for a multi-site tour around Prineville to highlight the region’s growing economic opportunities and discuss ongoing efforts to support local businesses and families impacted drought and water shortages.
First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts
First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
Oregon Blood Drive Closed Due to Winter Storm
Blood Drive Closed: Donations of blood are being impacted in Oregon as a result of the winter storm. Blood drives scheduled for Friday around the region were canceled by the Red Cross. After experiencing some difficulties with the heating system, one of those was intended for the Bend Factory Stores.
Frozen Pipe Incidents Are Rising in Oregon as a Result of the Cold Weather
Frozen Pipe: As the temperatures begin to gradually warm up following the freeze that occurred this week, first responders are seeing an uptick in the number of calls for assistance as frozen pipes burst. Frozen Pipe Incidents Are Rising in Oregon as a Result of the Cold Weather. Pipes are...
Three Deer Caught in Headlights Were Illegally Killed by an Oregon Poacher
Oregon Poacher: The man who was responsible for shooting bucks outside of the legal hunting season, using artificial light while hunting at night, and wasting the meat he killed has finally been located by the Oregon wildlife officials who were investigating the incident. The violations were initially committed in March of the previous calendar year, and ever since that time, the Oregon State Police have been looking into the matter.
The Mountains Will Have Heavy Snowfall on Tuesday and Freezing Rain on Christmas
Freezing Rain on Christmas: As we go closer and closer to Christmas Day, the National Weather Service anticipates that tonight will bring a wintry combination of snow and freezing rain. The Mountains Will Have Heavy Snowfall on Tuesday and Freezing Rain on Christmas. SE This evening, a Pacific storm that...
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OPRD is Providing First Day Hikes Across Oregon in Starting of 2023
First Day Hikes: On New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), in partnership with America’s State Parks, will be offering free guided First Day Hikes at state parks around the state. OPRD is Providing First Day Hikes Across Oregon in Starting of...
Speaker of the Oregon House Ends His Three-day Tour With Stops in Hermiston and Boardman
Speaker of the Oregon House: Hermiston and Boardman were the two cities that marked the end of Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield’s (D), three-day tour of Central and Eastern Oregon last week. Rayfield is a Democrat from Corvallis. Speaker of the Oregon House Ends His Three-day Tour With Stops...
