u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
crowdfundinsider.com

INX, SICPA to Help Central Banks Develop Sovereign Digital Currency Ecosystem

The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker – offering the first-ever SEC-regulated digital asset trading platform for both cryptocurrencies and security tokens, announced that it has officially entered into a strategic partnership with SICPA, which claims to be a global leader in authentication, revenue realization and secure traceability solutions, “to help governments develop innovative and sovereign central bank digital currency ecosystems.”
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
CNBC

Just 8% of Americans have a positive view of cryptocurrencies now, CNBC survey finds

Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
Fortune

Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist

Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
NEWSBTC

Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Fantastic Crypto Investments In 2023 – Apecoin, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin

We are just a few weeks away from the start of 2023. The days or weeks before the start of a new year are usually busy. For an industry such as cryptocurrency, we can expect to see some crazy rounds of bullish activity within crypto markets. Such has been the tale over the last few years, barring no unexpected events. It should be the same story this year. It has been a tough year for industry members, but the festive period provides a unique opportunity to make something of the situation. In order to help crypto investors prepare themselves for the coming season, this piece suggests three up-and-coming cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the festive period.
TheStreet

Crypto Price Check: Ghosts of Crypto Haunt Battered Sector

The crypto sector needs a little Christmas right this very minute, but that doesn't seem likely. Cryptocurrency investors have been pounded by a series of setbacks and scandals, including most recently--and most spectacularly--the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the alleged grinch who stole crypto, arrived in...
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Future Of Venture Capital Is Investing In Bitcoin-Only Companies

“The smartest people in the world are working on Bitcoin, they’re not working on some other project,” Mike Jarmuz told Bitcoin Magazine. “They’re not working on altcoins or selling real estate in a metaverse fantasy land. Your medical records are not going onto some other thing masquerading as a blockchain. We view these as ridiculous and completely uninvestable ideas.”
PYMNTS

SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’

Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...

