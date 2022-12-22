Read full article on original website
Related
‘Why do we allow this stuff?’ Jamie Dimon says investing in crypto tokens is like buying ‘pet rocks’
The JPMorgan CEO has previously called cryptocurrencies dangerous, worthless and a “Ponzi scheme.”
NBC Miami
Bitcoin Lost Over 60% of Its Value in 2022—Here's How Much 6 Other Popular Cryptocurrencies Lost
It's been a brutal year for the cryptocurrency market. In the latest blow to the crypto space, Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S, which primarily mints bitcoin, filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 21, citing falling crypto prices and rising energy costs. And...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
crowdfundinsider.com
INX, SICPA to Help Central Banks Develop Sovereign Digital Currency Ecosystem
The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker – offering the first-ever SEC-regulated digital asset trading platform for both cryptocurrencies and security tokens, announced that it has officially entered into a strategic partnership with SICPA, which claims to be a global leader in authentication, revenue realization and secure traceability solutions, “to help governments develop innovative and sovereign central bank digital currency ecosystems.”
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Sen. Warren Raises Considers To Federal Reserve & Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation About Crypto Firms & Banks Relationships
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
CNBC
Just 8% of Americans have a positive view of cryptocurrencies now, CNBC survey finds
Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
dailyhodl.com
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Warns of Imminent Crypto Crackdown, Explains Why Proof of Reserves Has No Value: Report
The Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reportedly says that a crackdown on the crypto industry is imminent in the wake of FTX’s high-profile collapse. According to a new report by Bloomberg, SEC Chair Gary Gensler says that the regulatory agency is coming after crypto firms...
Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist
Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Fantastic Crypto Investments In 2023 – Apecoin, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin
We are just a few weeks away from the start of 2023. The days or weeks before the start of a new year are usually busy. For an industry such as cryptocurrency, we can expect to see some crazy rounds of bullish activity within crypto markets. Such has been the tale over the last few years, barring no unexpected events. It should be the same story this year. It has been a tough year for industry members, but the festive period provides a unique opportunity to make something of the situation. In order to help crypto investors prepare themselves for the coming season, this piece suggests three up-and-coming cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the festive period.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Looks Horrendous and Primed for New Bear Market Low
A widely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying BTC bears currently have the upper hand and could send the king crypto to a fresh bear market low. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that BTC bears are flexing their muscles after preventing Bitcoin from successfully taking out its resistance around $17,500.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Crypto Price Check: Ghosts of Crypto Haunt Battered Sector
The crypto sector needs a little Christmas right this very minute, but that doesn't seem likely. Cryptocurrency investors have been pounded by a series of setbacks and scandals, including most recently--and most spectacularly--the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the alleged grinch who stole crypto, arrived in...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Future Of Venture Capital Is Investing In Bitcoin-Only Companies
“The smartest people in the world are working on Bitcoin, they’re not working on some other project,” Mike Jarmuz told Bitcoin Magazine. “They’re not working on altcoins or selling real estate in a metaverse fantasy land. Your medical records are not going onto some other thing masquerading as a blockchain. We view these as ridiculous and completely uninvestable ideas.”
SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’
Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...
Comments / 0