Anita Million
4d ago

You should wash that thang from time to time and use a little soap and water. Repeat that same process with your undies and the problem should be resolved.

17
Pete Bootedgeedge
3d ago

I’ve had dogs all my life and I’ve never seen one chewing on underwear (or any other clothes for that matter). Perhaps because I keep clean clothes in drawers and dirty clothes in the hamper where they belong.

12
FlameThrower
4d ago

They smell like you. It’s part of separation anxiety. That’s why giving them their toys only when they are you is important. They may not know the word NO, but they get the tone.

8
