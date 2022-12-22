There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO