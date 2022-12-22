ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
doniphanherald.com

Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay

Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
News Channel Nebraska

Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska

PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska doctor advises moderation to avoid holiday heart trouble

For many people, the holiday season is a blend of fun and frenzy. But the added stress of preparations, travel and family gatherings, the indulgent meals and increased alcohol consumption — as well as cold weather and respiratory viruses — can take a toll on the heart. Research...
x1071.com

Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report

There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
kscj.com

STRANDED NEBRASKA STORM VICTIMS RESCUED BY SNOWMOBILES

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 500 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM AND COLD TEMPERATURES. NEBRASKA TROOPERS PERFORMED 306 MOTORIST ASSISTS STATEWIDE ON THURSDAY, IN ADDITION TO 211 STATEWIDE ON WEDNESDAY. IN MANY CASES, TROOPERS HAVE USED THEIR PATROL VEHICLES TO TRANSPORT...
WEAU-TV 13

High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
KCTV 5

Pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injures 1

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian crash in Daviess County seriously injured a Colorado man Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old male pedestrian from Colorado entered southbound I-35 at the 54.2-mile marker. Crash reports indicate that a 70-year-old woman from Iowa struck the pedestrian while driving a 2020 Toyota RAV4.
KAKE TV

Iowa man dies in crash on Kansas highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died after crashing into the guard rail Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place at 3 p.m. on Interstate 35 when 61-year-old Robert Rogers of Iowa crashed into the guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska

Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
KSNB Local4

Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
KCTV 5

Iowa man killed in fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man from Muscatine, Iowa, died in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Saturday. Kansas Highway Patrol said the man, driving a 2007 Buick Lucerne, was traveling southbound on I-35 at mile marker 183 when his vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a guard rail. KHP said the reason for the change of direction was unknown.
klkntv.com

Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
