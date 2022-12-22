LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Tonight, we will see a mix of partly cloudy skies and mostly clear skies. While winds won’t be nearly as strong as today, they will still be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Because of this, wind chills will continue to stay anywhere between 0° to -10° overnight. Actual temperatures will be in the single digits and low double digits by sunrise.

