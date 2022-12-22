Read full article on original website
kswo.com
House of Bread Ministries hosts annual Hope for Christmas drive
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pastor Ramonda Bruno hosted the fifth annual Hope for Christmas drive for the surrounding areas. For the past month, the House of Bread Ministries have been collecting donations from the Lawton community to give out to families inside of the Central Plaza Mall. Bruno recalls, “We...
Vernon throws Christmas Spirit Holiday Meal after two years
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) – For over 30 years, a long-standing holiday Vernon tradition has assured that the Christmas spirit and gift of giving doesn’t miss anyone. “We deliver, we dine in, and we also carry out meals. It takes the whole community to get it done. They show up to deliver with their boxes and ice […]
kswo.com
Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local renters said they are living in unbearable conditions during this cold snap. According to World Health Organization, there are many health risks in living in a cold home colder than 64 degrees. They said it can impact blood pressure, asthma, and mental health. That’s...
kswo.com
Menes Temple 32 donates toys and car seats to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Families and kids who are spending the holidays in one area hospital received some gifts to help brighten their Christmas. Toys and car seats were donated by the Menes Temple 32 in Lawton to Comanche County Memorial Hospital this week. It’s an annual tradition. The group...
kswo.com
Lawton community pulls together to create warming centers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwest Oklahoma and surrounding areas are experiencing extremely cold weather, with temperatures below freezing and winds that can blow you away, conditions are too dangerous for people to be outside. “What we’ve done is we opened up a warming center here at Lawton First Baptist Church....
newschannel6now.com
Red Cross called to assist family after fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several crews were called out to a house fire in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive on Friday night. The call went out at 10:14 p.m. for all WFFD units to respond. Officials on the scene told our crews the fire sparked near the water heater area of the home.
What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?
Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting. So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.
Frozen pipes and fire, damages Wichita Falls home
This story was updated at 4:36 p.m. with new information provided by the fire department. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A maintenance person reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets a house on fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block […]
98th Anniversary Of Deadliest Oklahoma School Fire
Saturday marked 98 years since an Oklahoma school caught fire and caused one of the deadliest school fires in U.S. history. On December 24th, 1924, during a Christmas program, candles ignited a Christmas tree inside a one-room schoolhouse in Kiowa County new Hobart. The fire at Babbs Switch School killed...
KOKI FOX 23
Saturday marks 98 years since deadly Kiowa County school fire
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. — Saturday marks 98 years since a fire at a school in Kiowa County killed 36 people. On December 24, 1924, a Christmas program was underway at Babbs Switch School, approximately five miles south of Hobart, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. Thirty-six men, women and children were killed in a fire that raged through the one-room schoolhouse.
kswo.com
Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early
HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hobart family is praying for a Christmas miracle this holiday season. Their baby girl is fighting for her life after being born prematurely. This Christmas, the Marsh and Buffinton families thought they’d be welcoming a happy, healthy girl into the world. Instead, Josypheine Marsh...
kswo.com
Sub-freezing temperatures keep us chilly heading into the holiday weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Tonight, we will see a mix of partly cloudy skies and mostly clear skies. While winds won’t be nearly as strong as today, they will still be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Because of this, wind chills will continue to stay anywhere between 0° to -10° overnight. Actual temperatures will be in the single digits and low double digits by sunrise.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Teddy Guinea Pig
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a two-year-old Teddy Guinea Pig named Miss Piggy, who was released via her owner to Lawton Animal Welfare. She will be available for adoption on Wednesday, December 28. Rodrick says they’ve had guinea pigs at Animal Welfare for around seven months and that they make great starter pets for children due to their low maintenance.
Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse
This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
newschannel6now.com
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads. Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access...
Owner believes burglar started fire that destroyed home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a home that burned down Saturday morning, killing several animals, believes a burglar broke in and set the fire that destroyed her house and all the families belongings, and also killed several pets and animals. The owner filed a burglary report with police after noticing some things missing […]
kswo.com
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The death of a Stephens County inmate is currently being investigated. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Monday saying the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance. The OSBI said the inmate was found dead, alone in a cell, late Christmas morning....
Two ejected in early morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022
While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
