Read full article on original website
Related
Smoky Mountain News
Local businesses expand in Jackson
The expansion of two local businesses in Jackson County, American Sewing Corporation and Innovation Brewing, will lead to the creation of 52 new jobs and over $5 million of investments in the county. “I’m excited. This is one of the things that I’m really trying to work on is to...
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
accesswdun.com
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage
Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Chick-fil-A franchisee fined $6K for letting teens use hazardous machinery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Labor has fined a local Chick-fil-A owner almost $6,500 for violations. Department officials said Good Name 22:1 LLC, owner of the Chick-fil-A at Highland Square in Hendersonville, allowed workers younger than 18 to operate a trash compacter, which is a violation of child labor regulations.
WLOS.com
EBCI medical marijuana program to begin selling in 2023 - here's what you need to know
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — In 2023, if you qualify, you will be able to buy small amounts of medicinal marijuana within 50 miles of Asheville. After more than a year of preparation, the Qualla Boundary will begin dispensing medicinal marijuana in 2023. News 13 walks you through the five...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
2 arrested in connection to double homicide in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County. Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning […]
FOX Carolina
Western NC braces for bitter cold temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Preparations for a cold Christmas weekend are underway in Buncombe County. At NCDOT, crews are working 12-hour shifts and in Buncombe County 50 trucks and plows are ready to hit the streets with ice as a big concern. “If it is a rain event and...
YAHOO!
Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide
ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
WLOS.com
Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
Oconee Co. deputies searching for suspect after finding stolen motorcycle
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in information into a stolen motorcycle investigation.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
WLOS.com
Duke Energy warns of possible extended outages with windy, wintry weather on the way
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With temperatures set to drop drastically and wintry weather on the way, Duke Energy officials say they're concerned about potential heavy gusts of wind here in Western North Carolina. A spokesperson said that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and if those winds...
WLOS.com
Local holiday light shows canceled due to dangerously low temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dangerously cold temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, forced the cancellation of a couple holiday light shows in the Buncombe County area. Both the Lake Julian Festival of Lights and the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum are called off for Friday. Unfortunately, Friday would have...
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
2 dead in early morning shooting in western North Carolina
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
Comments / 0