Seth Henigan helps Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — The First Responder Bowl provided both a homecoming and redemption for Memphis sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan Henigan threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Eddie Lewis — and Jeyvon Ducker ran for two scores to help Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 on Tuesday. The Tigers’ regular-season finale was a 34-31 loss to SMU in the same stadium, when Henigan — from about 70 miles north of Dallas in Denton — threw an interception into the end zone on the final play. “Seth’s going back home; is he going to have flashbacks?” Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. “To see him come out and do what he did statistically today and lead our team to victory was huge.”
Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be head coach at Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to become the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman, the university announced Tuesday.
Michigan State football extends first offer to 2026 WR William Jones-Terrell
Michigan State football has not been shy about getting in at the ground floor with some recruits. That was the case this week, when they became the first team to offer 2026 wide receiver William Jones-Terrell. Jones-Terrell is a 5’11, 182-pound wide receiver out of River Rouge, Michigan and, as...
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the league's health and safety protocols
