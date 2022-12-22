Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Alabama university blocks TikTok from network and devices
Auburn University in Alabama blocked TikTok from its network and devices over cybersecurity concerns with the video-sharing app.
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Auburn making way for new public safety training facility to be located on Highway 280
The city of Auburn will soon get a new Public Safety Training Center. The new training center will be located at 7384 US Highway 280 West at the intersection with North College Street, across from the Bottle. The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to annex the 9.16 acres that make up this property into the Auburn city limits to build the new facility.
altoday.com
Alabama carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month
A carbon black manufacturing plant in Alabama is closing at the end of the month. Continental Carbon Company in Phenix City will shutter its doors on December 31 after years of not making required upgrades and being hit with a multimillion-dollar jury verdict, WRBL-TV reported. In a letter dated December...
WSFA
Wetumpka Herald
The Lofts at Bridge and Hill are open in Wetumpka
Visitors coming to Wetumpka can now stay downtown. The Lofts at Bridge and Hill now have seven rooms open at the corner of Bridge and Hill streets with a restaurant space to be built out. According to co-owner Webb Smith everyone is already loving it. “We have been taking guests...
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WTVM
Opelika couple, professional Santa share importance of holiday inclusion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday is a time for many families to celebrate their traditions, some even culturally. However, some people would like more inclusion in holiday decor and characters. Cheryl and Ulysses Cooper began their Black Santa journey working in a Florida school system. “We have four daughters,...
WTVM
Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday night. A report from Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian states 24-year-old Tamareious Miller was shot on Friday evening. His body was found at a home on Bunker Hill Road. A...
Auburn teenagers arrested on robbery charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two Auburn teenagers were arrested on first-degree robbery after money was stolen at gunpoint from a local resident, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Dec. 18, Auburn police responded to a robbery at a home in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle. Police say two juvenile suspects in the home […]
WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
