WWAY NewsChannel 3
Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon. 10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.
foxwilmington.com
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there. Every Walmart in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Target on 4711 New...
bladenonline.com
Ribbon Cutting For Cool Safe Storage On Friday, December 22 At 12 PM
The Elizabethtown – White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce invites businesses and residents to attend a Ribbon Cutting for Cool Safe – Climate Control Storage, a new business in Elizabethtown on Friday, December 22 at 12noonto Bladen Builders. Cool Safe – Climate Control Storage is new renovated facility,...
cbs17
20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
bladenonline.com
2022 Sports Year in Review – July
The passing of long-time Clarkton coach, teacher and administrator Harold Ford headlined the July sports stories. Ford coached Clarkton to a state basketball championship, but was remembered more for his influence on the community. Jason Jones was named the new head baseball coach at West Bladen. Jones has coached West...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 27:. 1. High School Basketball: Wednesday-Thursday. The East Bladen boys and girls basketball teams will play in the Wilmington Hoggard Christmas Classic. Wednesday, the Eagles’ boys play Topsail at noon and the girls play Wilmington Ashley at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the boys play South Brunswick at 4:30 p.m. and the girls play Wilmington Laney at 6 p.m.
