Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
The Christmas Capital of Texas
With Christmas right around the corner, Texans should be aware of the Christmas capital found in the Lone Star state. Over a decade ago, Grapevine was declared the Christmas Capital of Texas by the state senate, according to Southern Living. The North Texas city is not far from Dallas. Grapevine...
dallasexpress.com
Your Guide to Texas Christmas Traditions
Texas may not be the snowiest place on earth, but what it lacks in flurries, it makes up for with Christmas spirit. The Lone Star State goes big this time of the year with Christmas traditions you may not find elsewhere. Celebrations. Texas is home to countless activities and events...
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Lights Benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation
For the eighth year, a Texas Christmas light display is raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Created by Jordan Maywald, the Maywald Christmas Display showcases 300,000 lights. Maywald puts the display up with his family and started decorating for this year in July, Fox 7 Austin reported. The Maywald Christmas...
Comments / 0