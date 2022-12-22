Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reports
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeaway
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blast
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floods
This Dallas football star is giving away millions
dallasexpress.com
Building Permit Year-End Recap | Part 2
Suppose an end-of-the-year review measured Dallas’ City Manager T.C. Broadnax’s progress in resolving the city’s permit issue. How would local real estate professionals and developers grade his performance?. That is an important question to examine heading into 2023, and one that Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is closely...
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Turning Hotel into Homeless Shelter
Dallas authorities are planning to turn another hotel into housing for the homeless. Officials have issued a request for proposals to remodel the former TownHouse Suites Hotel, now a municipal property, to be used as “affordable housing” and “permanent supportive housing” (PSH) for those who are “chronically homeless” or vagrant. The property is located at 4150 Independence Dr.
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Makes ‘Grinchiest’ Cities List
Dallas ranks among the top 10 cities with the least holiday spirit, according to FinanceBuzz. The website ranked 50 of the largest U.S. cities in order of most to least “Grinchy.”. Texas had three cities among the top 10 list of lowest holiday spirits, with San Antonio at No.3,...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Building $32M Facility
Dallas County aims to spend $32 million in taxpayer money to build a government center in Mesquite by 2024. The 53,550-square-foot, two-story facility will be located at 500 South Galloway Ave. and will house a tax department, Justice of the Peace, community room, office spaces, and a secured parking lot.
dallasexpress.com
Businesses Continue to Relocate to DFW
The Lone Star State has experienced a surge in activity over the last few years, with a wave of new companies and residents choosing to call the state home. Dallas-Fort Worth, in particular, has drawn people from across the country, especially younger Americans. Dallas was the second most popular city in the United States for millennial relocations in 2021. The city experienced a net increase of over 6,300 individuals from the demographic, in part attracted to the mature coworking industry.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Cities Best for Remote Work
A recent study of the best cities in the country for remote workers found three North Texas cities in the top 50. Dallas, Fort Worth, and Plano made the list. The study, conducted by RentCafe, compared cities across five categories (remote work readiness, rental demand, leisure, comfort, and affordability), in addition to 19 other metrics, like internet speed and cost of living, according to Candy’s Dirt.
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
Christmas nightmare: Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights canceled over the weekend
DALLAS — There were a lot of frustrated passengers trying to get home for Christmas at Dallas Love Field. On Sunday, Southwest Airlines canceled 735 flights, about 19% of flights, according to FlightAware. On Saturday, they canceled about 38% of flights, and on Friday, over 30% of flights were...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Midway Hollow Transitional with a $30,000 Closet
Some people want a traditional home. Others might like an ultra-modern space, but don’t want to fully commit. A good transitional home, like 4048 Dunhaven Rd., is “a nice way to ease into it and make it just a little bit more modern and up to date,” co-listing agent Blake Griffin says.
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Church Serves Migrant and Unhoused Communities
Just days ago, Oak Lawn United Methodists opened its doors to migrants bused to North Texas from El Paso. Thursday, they’re being called on again to help Dallas’ unhoused community stay warm. Church leaders said it’s an ongoing conversation about how they’ll meet those needs. The...
papercitymag.com
The Most Read — and Most Interesting — PaperCity Dallas-Fort Worth Stories of 2022
Texas Firsts, Fundraising Drama, and a Touch of Hollywood. Truth be told, the best Dallas and Fort Worth brunches, spas, and taco joints usually take the top yearly slots per Google Analytics, but reading between the lines reveals a selection of popular news stories that highlight 2022 in a way those well-loved lists can’t quite manage. This year, we saw a touch of Hollywood in North Texas, fantastic new dining opportunities across the city, and a little fundraising drama. So before we dive into 2023, we wanted to showcase the stories that attracted readers nearly as much as we loved reporting them.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage
Atmos Energy urged residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported decreased...
These are the best spots for late-night shopping in Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Need to grab something late at night before the holiday is at your doorstep? Then you need to know where to go and don’t worry, you’re not alone. Saturday, December 24 is Last-Minute Shopper’s Day! “If you have your entire shopping list left to tackle or you’re looking to strike the final item off your list, Last-Minute Shopper’s Day is your chance!
dallasexpress.com
Fine Dining in DFW on Christmas Day
It is that time of the year again. While turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy are cherished classics, you do not necessarily have to limit yourself to traditional holiday fare. Have you thought about taking advantage of the city’s fine dining?. Luckily for Dallasites, the city’s top chefs in fine...
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
