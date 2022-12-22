Weather Alert Day Friday! Main concerns- flash freeze, strong winds and dangerous wind chills

Read full article on original website
Appalachian Power finishes restoring power
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
Work underway to assess Fries Theatre water damage
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - A burst water pipe in the Fries Theatre’s ceiling left a pool of water in the theatre Monday. By the time the water line break had been discovered Monday evening, there were already a few inches of standing water in the theatre. “The sprinkler burst...
Two horses die after falling into frozen ponds within two days
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two horses are dead after they got stuck in different frozen ponds in Bedford County Monday and Tuesday nights. Emergency crews in and around Bedford County rescued one horse Tuesday night out of an icy pond near Leesville Road. However, the horse later died at a vet’s office because of the cold water.
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been found dead and two people are missing after an SUV was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Late the morning of December 27, Virginia State Police were called about a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police say the vehicle was washed off the road, but they don’t know precisely when.
70-year-old missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Powhatan have confirmed a 70-year-old woman last seen the day after Christmas was found dead in the James River Wednesday. Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the county’s John Tree Hill Road area. Her vehicle was found in the Tucker Park area of Goochland Tuesday.
Ring in the New Year with Wonder Universe
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Want to ring in the new year as a family but don’t want to stay up late? There’s a great event called “Noon” Year’s Eve Party at Wonder Universe, a children’s museum in Christiansburg. Shelby Koninckx, the executive director of...
Here’s how to make one-pot jambalaya
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We headed down the road to Blacksburg to meet up with Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry to learn how to make this one-pot jambalaya for your family. So versatile and easy to make - watch as she simply adds all the ingredients to make a delicious dish that’s perfect for a cold winter day.
Blacksburg winery plans New Year’s Eve party
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm Winery in Blacksburg is holding a New Year’s Eve party this Saturday night at 8. Start the evening with a welcome wine cocktail and assorted light foods throughout the evening as you dance with DJ Pat. There will be a trivia contest and midnight toast. Cocktail attire is encouraged.
Fitness experts demonstrate easy at-home exercises to maintain New Year’s resolutions
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The most common New Year’s resolution is to lose weight and get in shape. In case that’s your resolution too, there are ways to kick-start that exercise routine by doing some easy at-home exercises to help you get going. Bailey Campbell and Kody Tatlock...
Lynchburg police searching for robber in Roses armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police are looking for a robber in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Roses Express Wednesday night. Police say they responded at 7:20 p.m. to 2323 Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police the store was robbed...
Hometowns get millions in industrial revitalization funds
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Danville, Pulaski and Buena Vista are just a few of our hometowns receiving more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. IRF grants provide “gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in distressed communities.”
Pulaski ARS program providing assistance to first-time homebuyers
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is looking for a first-time homeowner to purchase a brand new home through the Acquire, Renovate and Sell program. Pulaski’s ARS program provides perks for first-time home buyers, including housing counseling and interest rates 1% below the market rate. It’s designed...
UVA Health participating in national gun safety campaign
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is teaming up with dozens of hospitals as part of a national campaign to encourage discussion around gun storage safety. “As a physician who works in the hospital, I see the tragedy, I see the results,” Doctor Lyn McDaniel said. Dr. McDaniel is...
