WNDU
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
95.3 MNC
Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend
The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
News Now Warsaw
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
michiganradio.org
Blizzard shuts down roads and highways as snow flies and temperatures drop in Michigan
Several stretches of state and interstate highways were closed Friday afternoon and evening in Michigan as vehicles slid off roadways and authorities warned of worsening weather conditions. Michigan State Police shut down a section of I-94 in Berrien County and US-131 in Allegan County Friday afternoon because of crashes, including...
Road commission: Slow down on ice-covered roads; too cold for salt to work
Drivers are advised to stay home as most of West Michigan is under a Blizzard Warning until Saturday evening.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Franciscan Health ordered to keep Hammond emergency room open 9 more months
A Lake County Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction to stop Franciscan Health from shuttering its downtown Hammond ER by the end of the year.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
abc57.com
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty
Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony. The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.
95.3 MNC
Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County
Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
abc57.com
Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana
Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
fox32chicago.com
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
abc57.com
Trail Creek man accused of methamphetamine possession
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Trail Creek man was arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 2:30 p.m., a sergeant with the sheriff's office met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take possession of a...
abc57.com
Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
WNDU
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart. The pursuit went...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
WNDU
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
WNDU
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
