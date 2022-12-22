ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

95.3 MNC

Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend

The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Websites offer road condition updates

WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
CASS COUNTY, MI
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty

Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony. The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County

Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana

Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Trail Creek man accused of methamphetamine possession

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Trail Creek man was arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 2:30 p.m., a sergeant with the sheriff's office met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take possession of a...
TRAIL CREEK, IN
abc57.com

Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest Made in Infant Murder

(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
WALKERTON, IN
WNDU

Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
SOUTH BEND, IN

