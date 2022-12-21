ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Randy Gregory seen throwing punch at Rams player after game

The Los Angeles Rams manhandled the Denver Broncos, 51-14 , on Christmas Day and the drubbing didn’t sit well with linebacker Randy Gregory. After time had expired, Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into a verbal altercation during the customary postgame handshakes. It didn’t take long for that to completely spiral out of control with Gregory taking a swing at Aboushi, who immediately retaliated.
DENVER, CO
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett could return in Week 17

Head coach Pete Carroll provided an encouraging update on the situation, adding that the veteran could be recovered in time to suit up for Week 17 (Twitter link via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times). That comes as little surprise given the fact that Lockett’s choice with respect to the procedure he underwent was made with the intention of coming back in time to close out the campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
