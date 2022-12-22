Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won the $1M prize from a Sunoco station
A man from North Andover was the winner of a $1 million scratch ticket purchased from a Sunoco gas station in Peabody, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Christian Kalil was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped at the Peabody Sunoco to get gas so his wife wouldn’t have to in the morning, the lottery said.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1M Powerball prize claimed through trust
The winner of a $1 million Powerball prize chose to claim their prize through a trust, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. The Mint IC Trust of Boston claimed the $1 million Powerball prize after the winner’s ticket matched the first five numbers selected in the Powerball game drawing on Nov. 5, 2022.
Millions of residents getting money from the state during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts, you could likely have some money coming your way this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart
There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Golf Digest
Court overturns $5 million verdict against country club for errant golf balls hitting house
A couple who won a $5 million lawsuit against a country club for errant golf balls hitting their home have had the verdict overturned. A Massachusetts jury awarded Erik and Athina Tenczar $4.93 million last December, concluding that Indian Pond Country Club was at fault for not protecting the Tenczar’s home from a constant barrage of shots coming from the club’s 15th hole. The house is at the bend of a dogleg hole, with many players hitting the house when trying to cut the corner. The Tenczars claimed their house had been hit over 660 times in a four-year stretch. The country club planted trees near the Tenczar’s home and made minor alterations to the hole but didn’t install protective netting as wished by the Tenczars.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Energy facing thousands without power
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holiday storm reached New England Friday and has already left many without power. According to Rhode Island Energy, thousands of customers around the state faced power outages as a result of the intense weather. RIE said they have prepared for the event of statewide...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.
southarkansassun.com
Rhode Island Families Received $250 One-Time Child Tax Credit
Families from Rhode Island have already received one-time tax credits of $250 per child. This program is a part of the state’s budget for 2023, says DaSilva. Last October, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee announced that the state had already started distributing child tax credits to around 115,000 households. The Child Tax Credit program of Rhode Island is a part of the state’s budget for the fiscal year of 2023. This program provided one-time tax credits to eligible families. The tax credits amount to $250 per child, with up to three children allowed. To date, the program has been able to distribute more than $40 million, especially to middle and low-earning families with children.
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
whatsupnewp.com
Gusty winds and heavy rain cause turbulence in Rhode Island
It has been a blustery and wet day in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service reported gusty winds and precipitation across the state. In Kent County, the strongest gusts recorded so far are at TF Green Airport, reaching 54 mph. In Newport County, Fogland saw the strongest gusts at 57 mph, while Beavertail and Rose Island recorded gusts of 54 mph and 51 mph, respectively. The Newport Airport also experienced gusts of 44 mph. Sakonnet Vineyards recorded gusts of 41 mph.
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
GoLocalProv
Ed Brady — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Ed Brady, if nothing else, is flexible. The entrepreneur may be Rhode Island’s most clever in his ability to pivot, duck, dive, and thrive. Brady owns a number of restaurants across southern New England and has big plans. He took his lumps and came out of the pandemic with...
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
