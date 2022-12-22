ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glocester, RI

whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $10M scratch ticket won at a Speedy Mart

There were several large lottery prizes sold or claimed across the commonwealth on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The largest prize won in the state was from a $10 million scratch ticket sold in West Wareham from a Speedy Mart gas station. The winning ticket was from the game “$10,000,000 Cash King,” and was one of 33 total “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 or more sold or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Golf Digest

Court overturns $5 million verdict against country club for errant golf balls hitting house

A couple who won a $5 million lawsuit against a country club for errant golf balls hitting their home have had the verdict overturned. A Massachusetts jury awarded Erik and Athina Tenczar $4.93 million last December, concluding that Indian Pond Country Club was at fault for not protecting the Tenczar’s home from a constant barrage of shots coming from the club’s 15th hole. The house is at the bend of a dogleg hole, with many players hitting the house when trying to cut the corner. The Tenczars claimed their house had been hit over 660 times in a four-year stretch. The country club planted trees near the Tenczar’s home and made minor alterations to the hole but didn’t install protective netting as wished by the Tenczars.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Energy facing thousands without power

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holiday storm reached New England Friday and has already left many without power. According to Rhode Island Energy, thousands of customers around the state faced power outages as a result of the intense weather. RIE said they have prepared for the event of statewide...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
southarkansassun.com

Rhode Island Families Received $250 One-Time Child Tax Credit

Families from Rhode Island have already received one-time tax credits of $250 per child. This program is a part of the state’s budget for 2023, says DaSilva. Last October, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee announced that the state had already started distributing child tax credits to around 115,000 households. The Child Tax Credit program of Rhode Island is a part of the state’s budget for the fiscal year of 2023. This program provided one-time tax credits to eligible families. The tax credits amount to $250 per child, with up to three children allowed. To date, the program has been able to distribute more than $40 million, especially to middle and low-earning families with children.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
97.5 WOKQ

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Gusty winds and heavy rain cause turbulence in Rhode Island

It has been a blustery and wet day in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service reported gusty winds and precipitation across the state. In Kent County, the strongest gusts recorded so far are at TF Green Airport, reaching 54 mph. In Newport County, Fogland saw the strongest gusts at 57 mph, while Beavertail and Rose Island recorded gusts of 54 mph and 51 mph, respectively. The Newport Airport also experienced gusts of 44 mph. Sakonnet Vineyards recorded gusts of 41 mph.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Ed Brady — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Ed Brady, if nothing else, is flexible. The entrepreneur may be Rhode Island’s most clever in his ability to pivot, duck, dive, and thrive. Brady owns a number of restaurants across southern New England and has big plans. He took his lumps and came out of the pandemic with...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
CBS Boston

LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

