Junior Mario Serrano scored 18 points to lead Carpinteria High School to a 62-21 victory over Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball game in the Warriors’ gym. He was joined in double-figure scoring by senior Kainoa Glasgow (15), sophomore Sebastian Campuzano (14), and senior Israel Samaguey (10).

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO