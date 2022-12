MONROE, CT — The Rotary Club of Monroe ended 2022 with a generous donation to the town, as well as collecting over 1,500 pairs of socks to warm the feet of those in need. Town rotarians presented a $9,622 check to the town during a Town Council meeting on Dec. 12 to benefit the Monroe Senior Center, Project Warmth and the Monroe Food Pantry.

