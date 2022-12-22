Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Tornados, Falcons Drop League Games
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity boys’ basketball was edged by visiting Pasadena, 57-55, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. The visiting Bulldogs drained a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to hand the Falcons their first league loss of the season.
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Water Polo Squads Compete in Tournaments
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ water polo team competed in the Bonita Tournament in La Verne last weekend and finished with a 1-3 record. The Falcons routed El Dorado High of Placentia, 12-3, in their...
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Beats FSHA; Flintridge Prep Blanks Westridge
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Mayfield Senior varsity girls’ soccer team picked up a pair of wins in the Best in the West Tournament last weekend to advance to the upcoming semifinals against Pico Rivera El Rancho on Saturday, Dec. 17.
outlooknewspapers.com
Rose Bowl Masters Team Takes First Place
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Rose Bowl Aquatic Center Masters Swim Team recently placed first at the Southern Pacific Masters Swimming 2022 Short Course Meters Championships. The Long Beach Grunions hosted the three-day event at the recently completed state-of-the-art Kinesiology Labs and...
Leviticus Su'a Reveals Commitment Date, Puts UCLA Football in Top 3
The Bruins will remain in the race for one of the top linebackers left in the class of 2023, which will come to an end at the Polynesian Bowl.
247Sports
Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs
The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock
Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
spectrumnews1.com
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?
No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail
A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
Karen Bass Adds LA Community College Chancellor to Transition Team
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team.
Ex-gang member dubbed 'Cholo Claus' gives back to East LA - a community he once stole from
An ex-gang member dubbed himself 'Cholo Claus,' and he is giving back to East Los Angeles, a community he once stole from.
toddrickallen.com
Fruit Factory Comes To Century City
Something new has opened in the Food Court of the Westfield Century City Shopping Center. Fruit Factory is billing itself as “The Ultimate Fruit Experience”, and offers gourmet caramel apples, chocolate covered strawberries, dipped pretzels, and açaí bowls. I’m told they are currently in soft opening awaiting certain permits, so their full line may not be available just yet. We wish them the best of luck.
2 Fatal Overdose Victims Found in MacArthur Park
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two fatal overdose victims were located Thursday night in MacArthur Park near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard within the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded along with the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location for reports of...
Historic South-Central In 2022 ~ Photo Essay
Historic South Central Los Angeles is an area that stretches from Washington Boulevard to Vernon between the 110 freeway and Central Ave. From the businesses and vendors that line Central Avenue to the structures along Main Street, this part of the city is a fluid mix of residential, industrial, and entrepreneurial. Although it is bordered by two of the most heavily gentrified parts of the city, Downtown L.A. and University Park/USC, Historic South Central has remained relatively unchanged in recent years. As a result, it is one of the few working-class neighborhoods that remain in Los Angeles today. – Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in freeway crash in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt, who said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on LA freeway
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. Thursday to the freeway at Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
A New Taco Spot to Open in Azusa
A liquor license filed with The State of California details an eatery called Senor Esparza Tacos heading for Irwindale Avenue
