Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend
The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
City of South Bend announces holiday trash pickup schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend announced its holiday pickup schedule beginning Monday. For the week of December 26, the trash pickup schedule will be as follows:. Monday, December 26: Christmas Day observed, no trash pickup. Tuesday, December 27: Areas normally serviced on Monday. Wednesday, December 28:...
Fire Also Destroyed Vintage Automobile
(Rolling Prairie, IN) - About a dozen hogs along with a nearly century-old automobile were lost in a barn fire in LaPorte County. Firefighters late in the night of December 20 responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of East 300 North. “It was...
Power restored in Benton Harbor
A state of emergency has been declared in Berrien County because of a power outage in Benton Harbor.
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
UPDATE: State of emergency lifted in Berrien County after power outages resolved in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials declared a state of emergency in Berrien County on Friday night due to a large power outage in the city of Benton Harbor. The declaration went into effect at 10 p.m. and it will remain in effect for seven days. Officials made the declaration to support efforts in responding to the needs of Benton Harbor and in the protection of the public from dangers presented by the potential exposures to extreme cold temperatures.
One person shot at Holiday Inn Express on Dixie Way in Roseland
One person was shot at the Holiday Inn Express along Dixie Way in Roseland in South Bend. Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, to the hotel. The Roseland Police Department sent the following information to 95.3 MNC:. On 12/22/2022 at approx. 0320, officers from the Roseland...
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve
CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Trail Creek man accused of methamphetamine possession
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Trail Creek man was arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 2:30 p.m., a sergeant with the sheriff's office met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take possession of a...
WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty
Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony. The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.
Schurz Communications Announces Next President and CEO
Mishawaka-based Schurz Communications, Inc. announced that the Board of Directors has elected John Reardon as the Company’s next President and CEO. He will succeed Todd F. Schurz, who has served in the role since 2007. John has served as an independent Director for the Company since 2020. He started...
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart. The pursuit went...
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
