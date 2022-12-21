Read full article on original website
11 Contact Center Statistics to Know in 2023
Contact center trends have accelerated over the last two years. Digital channels have dominated customer engagement, while contact center platforms embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver efficiency and personalization. Today, customers have developed higher expectations for how businesses offer customer service. To gain insights on providing a better customer experience, here are contact center statistics you need to know.
