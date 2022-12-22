Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, December 25, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim Newton of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: "I was so fortunate to capture this moment just outside of Cody. It makes me think of the LIGHT that Christmas brings into the world. Merry Christmas!"
Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together
Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
Wyoming Sues Teton County Over Land-Use Argument
Wyoming is suing one of its own counties following a dispute over land use in the state's wealthiest region. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners on Dec. 21 filed a lawsuit against the Teton County Commission, asking the Laramie County District Court to block the county from enforcing land-use restrictions against businesses that have won permits to develop on state trust lands.
Wyoming's Growth in 2022 Ranked 22nd Highest in the Nation
The Economic Analysis Division just released it's annual population report, which looks at the twelve months between July 2021 and July 2022. The annual increase in Wyoming's population was about .3 percent. Wyoming saw similar growth from 2020 to 2021. This is the first time in decades that the number...
'Desperate Democrats' hope they've reached 'rock bottom' in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin's first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what's left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert's Buffalo...
Rib and Chop House recognized as 'Best Steakhouse in Wyoming'
CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the "Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.". The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho
Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to Kris Larsen, CEO...
Renewables move forward in Colorado, but in Wyoming? Not so fast.
Colorado's largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state's eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
Writers on the Range: Wildlife watching has been getting a free ride
There's a new initiative in Wyoming that's changing the face of wildlife conservation funding, and it's already seen huge success in its first year. It's based on the state's startling mountains, rivers filled with fish, and forests where bears and wolves roam — everything that makes Wyoming unrivaled.
Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming
Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
Wyoming legislator hopes to better support military-connected students
Rep. Landon Brown has filed a bill for the Wyoming Legislature's upcoming general session that would set the foundation for the Purple Star School program in the state's K-12 schools. The Cheyenne Republican lawmaker wants to streamline assistance for military-connected students, and to ensure their transitions from one...
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander
Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family's property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. "This was a big track," he told Cowboy...
Rod Miller: Cold Snaps I Have Survived
My granddad used to say that it was a bleak day in Wyoming when the first rancher started putting up hay to feed in winter, rather than trailing the cattle back south to someplace warm. He maintained that single mistake convinced folks that they could live in Wyoming through a winter.
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
They said it was going to be cold. Turns out, they were right. Casper's low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn't ready to proclaim...
Arctic Outbreak Smashes Record Temperature Drops In Denver, Cheyenne, Wyoming
Rapid temperature drops occurred along the Front Range of the Rockies Wednesday. Some of these set temperature change records. The Plains states are notorious for the most incredible temperature swings in history. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped
When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
Wyoming Getting Screwed In Colorado River Pact; Too Many People Using Wyoming Water, Observers Say
The 100-year-old pact that allocates water use along the Colorado River among several states and two countries isn't doing Wyoming any favors, a state lawmaker says. Although growth and drought have sapped the Colorado, the other parties to the pact...
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn't account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
