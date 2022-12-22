ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Rain, Chilly Temperatures On the Way to Santa Barbara County

Rain is headed to Santa Barbara County after a warmer-than-usual weekend with Christmas Day highs in the mid-70s. The South Coast is forecast to get rain Monday night and Tuesday, with a continued chance of rain every day into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will dip...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Shelters Open Overnight Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 in Santa Barbara

The Freedom Warming Centers will be open in Santa Barbara for a special holiday activation, hosted by the Unitarian Society and First United Methodist Church on Christmas Eve and Christmas Night. Overnight hours are 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 25-26. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24-25 at Unitarian Society of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Architects Outline Plans for Mixed-Use Project in Carpinteria

The Carpinteria Planning Commission met with the Architectural Review Board on Monday to discuss the plan for a three-story, mixed-use building that would include apartments and commercial businesses. Architects from the project presented the report, and the meeting opened for public comment. The project at 4745 Carpinteria Ave. would be...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Public Health Reports 3.7% Decrease in Weekly Average COVID-19 Cases

While the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is reporting an increase in COVID-19 virus transmission in the community, the weekly average of PCR-confirmed cases over the week ending Thursday has decreased by 3.7%, according to the department’s weekly COVID-19 summary. This is, however, still an underreporting of cases...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

