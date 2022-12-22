ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

FOX Carolina

Western NC braces for bitter cold temperatures

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Preparations for a cold Christmas weekend are underway in Buncombe County. At NCDOT, crews are working 12-hour shifts and in Buncombe County 50 trucks and plows are ready to hit the streets with ice as a big concern. “If it is a rain event and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps

Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC

