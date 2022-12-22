Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
WLOS.com
Local holiday light shows canceled due to dangerously low temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dangerously cold temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, forced the cancellation of a couple holiday light shows in the Buncombe County area. Both the Lake Julian Festival of Lights and the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum are called off for Friday. Unfortunately, Friday would have...
FOX Carolina
Western NC braces for bitter cold temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Preparations for a cold Christmas weekend are underway in Buncombe County. At NCDOT, crews are working 12-hour shifts and in Buncombe County 50 trucks and plows are ready to hit the streets with ice as a big concern. “If it is a rain event and...
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
WLOS.com
Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
WYFF4.com
Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps
Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
WLOS.com
EBCI medical marijuana program to begin selling in 2023 - here's what you need to know
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — In 2023, if you qualify, you will be able to buy small amounts of medicinal marijuana within 50 miles of Asheville. After more than a year of preparation, the Qualla Boundary will begin dispensing medicinal marijuana in 2023. News 13 walks you through the five...
