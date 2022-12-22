ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, suspect sought

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas in Phoenix that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 9:38 p.m. on Dec. 25 and found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was not identified, was taken...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 dead, 1 injured in south Phoenix double shooting

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and another man is hurt following a double shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded on Dec. 25 to reports of multiple shots fired near 48th Street and Broadway Road and found two men who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting, killing his stepfather in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police say a man has been arrested after he shot and killed his stepfather upon returning from a family dinner. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had backed into a home near Recker and Warner Roads. Officers...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say

PHOENIX - A man was killed while driving a scooter in Phoenix late Saturday night on Christmas Eve after he crashed head-on into a car. Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix shooting leaves man critically injured, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officials visited the area at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business. The man, who...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man rescued from Phoenix apartment fire on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX - A man was rescued on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out at an apartment complex near 7th Street and Indian School Road, officials said. Phoenix firefighters were called to the three-story complex at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and found heavy smoke coming from the doorway. First...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Head-on crash in San Tan Valley leaves 2 dead

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people were killed during a head-on collision in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa couple accused of using drugs with 3 malnourished dogs inside car

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a man and woman used drugs inside their car as their three dogs were crammed in the backseat. On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Michael Gene Bowser Jr. and his fiancé, 26-year-old Hope Elaine Krueger, asleep inside a car. Court documents say officers searched the car and found 136 fentanyl pills, burnt tin foils, and glass and mental plastic tubes with residue inside. Police also reportedly found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills on the floorboard, and Krueger had a small bag of methamphetamine on her keychain. As police continued searching, they found three dogs in the backseat, investigators said. Court documents say all the dogs looked malnourished and had no food or water.
MESA, AZ

