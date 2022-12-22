Rabun County offered many family-oriented and fun activities for children to enjoy during the holiday season. From creating Gingerbread houses and collecting gifts at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia; having fun at the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Rabun County Chamber of Commerce and Forward Rabun; enjoying the Christmas lights and miniature indoor village at FAITHs Christmas Village of Lights in Tiger; Wreaths Across America honoring the county's Confederate Veterans; visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus around the county; and many other festivities in between, the holiday season was filled with happiness and cheer.

RABUN COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO