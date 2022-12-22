Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
2 arrested in connection to double homicide in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County. Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning […]
WLOS.com
Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
YAHOO!
Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide
ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
WLOS.com
Local holiday light shows canceled due to dangerously low temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dangerously cold temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, forced the cancellation of a couple holiday light shows in the Buncombe County area. Both the Lake Julian Festival of Lights and the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum are called off for Friday. Unfortunately, Friday would have...
getnews.info
Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions
Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
WLOS.com
Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
The Clayton Tribune
Rabun County gets in the Christmas spirit
Rabun County offered many family-oriented and fun activities for children to enjoy during the holiday season. From creating Gingerbread houses and collecting gifts at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia; having fun at the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Rabun County Chamber of Commerce and Forward Rabun; enjoying the Christmas lights and miniature indoor village at FAITHs Christmas Village of Lights in Tiger; Wreaths Across America honoring the county's Confederate Veterans; visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus around the county; and many other festivities in between, the holiday season was filled with happiness and cheer.
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
WYFF4.com
Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps
Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
WLOS.com
EBCI medical marijuana program to begin selling in 2023 - here's what you need to know
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — In 2023, if you qualify, you will be able to buy small amounts of medicinal marijuana within 50 miles of Asheville. After more than a year of preparation, the Qualla Boundary will begin dispensing medicinal marijuana in 2023. News 13 walks you through the five...
