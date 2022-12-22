ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSPA 7News

2 arrested in connection to double homicide in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County. Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YAHOO!

Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide

ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
ARDEN, NC
getnews.info

Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions

Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Suspect caught, arrested in Franklin after town put on CodeRed alert

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department said a man has been caught and arrested after a CodeRed emergency alert was issued Tuesday night, Dec. 20, for Franklin residents. Police warned residents near Bidwell Street to be on the lookout for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous.
FRANKLIN, NC
The Clayton Tribune

Rabun County gets in the Christmas spirit

Rabun County offered many family-oriented and fun activities for children to enjoy during the holiday season. From creating Gingerbread houses and collecting gifts at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia; having fun at the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Rabun County Chamber of Commerce and Forward Rabun; enjoying the Christmas lights and miniature indoor village at FAITHs Christmas Village of Lights in Tiger; Wreaths Across America honoring the county's Confederate Veterans; visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus around the county; and many other festivities in between, the holiday season was filled with happiness and cheer.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
wnctimes.com

Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville

Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps

Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC

