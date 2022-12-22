ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NC

WYFF4.com

Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Duke Energy ends emergency outages, asks customers to limit power usage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy officials said they are asking customers to limit their power usage while cold temperatures continue to impact the area. Earlier today Duke Energy began short temporary power outages to protect the energy grid as colder temperatures caused unusually high energy demands across the area. However, officials said they have now ended those rotating outages.
GREENVILLE, SC
accesswdun.com

Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage

Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer. The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m. The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported according […]
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville firm continues buying spree with purchase of Oklahoma power service company

IPS, a Greenville-based company that offers single-source solutions for industrial and commercial power and mechanical processes, has acquired Evans Enterprises Inc. The sale includes all eight Evans locations, servicing customers across the South and central United States, according to a news release from Integrated Power Services. For IPS, these additional locations add services to underserved markets and enhance its network of 64 locations.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

