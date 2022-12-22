Read full article on original website
Weather brings rolling power outages, bursting water pipes across Upstate
In what is the coldest Christmas the Upstate has seen in decades, power outages are rippling across the area and leaving thousands without power.
WYFF4.com
Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
WLOS.com
Hundreds without electricity in Macon County as bitter cold envelops the area
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Macon County residents were still without power Friday afternoon as a blast of Arctic air ushered dangerously cold air into Western North Carolina. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, there were 34 outages in Macon County as of 4:30 p.m., leaving 1,323...
FOX Carolina
Duke Energy ends emergency outages, asks customers to limit power usage
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy officials said they are asking customers to limit their power usage while cold temperatures continue to impact the area. Earlier today Duke Energy began short temporary power outages to protect the energy grid as colder temperatures caused unusually high energy demands across the area. However, officials said they have now ended those rotating outages.
Bracing for the cold: Temporary warming shelter to open in Oconee Co.
Oconee County is gearing up to open its temporary warming shelter on Friday morning.
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville as record-breaking cold arrives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customer outages in the downtown Greenville area on Friday night. Ryan Mosier, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said a substation issue was reported around 6:45 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m., more than 12,000 customer outages were reported in the area.
accesswdun.com
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage
Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
WYFF4.com
Duke Energy provides update following reports of thousands of power outages in the Carolinas
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke Energy is providing an update amid reports of thousands of power outages in the Carolinas. Saturday morning, the company said it started temporary power outages amid the cold weather. "Due to extreme cold weather causing increased demand and a shortage of available power in the...
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Local holiday light shows canceled due to dangerously low temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dangerously cold temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, forced the cancellation of a couple holiday light shows in the Buncombe County area. Both the Lake Julian Festival of Lights and the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum are called off for Friday. Unfortunately, Friday would have...
Crews respond to house fire in Greer
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer. The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m. The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported according […]
FOX Carolina
What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
WLOS.com
Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
FOX Carolina
Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville firm continues buying spree with purchase of Oklahoma power service company
IPS, a Greenville-based company that offers single-source solutions for industrial and commercial power and mechanical processes, has acquired Evans Enterprises Inc. The sale includes all eight Evans locations, servicing customers across the South and central United States, according to a news release from Integrated Power Services. For IPS, these additional locations add services to underserved markets and enhance its network of 64 locations.
WLOS.com
Thursday Weather Update: Bundle up, dangerously cold arctic air moves into the region
WLOS — Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Yancey Counties, plus the Burke Mountains. Wind Chill Warning in effect from 1 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday above 3,000 feet. Wind Chill Advisory...
FOX Carolina
‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
WLOS.com
EBCI medical marijuana program to begin selling in 2023 - here's what you need to know
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — In 2023, if you qualify, you will be able to buy small amounts of medicinal marijuana within 50 miles of Asheville. After more than a year of preparation, the Qualla Boundary will begin dispensing medicinal marijuana in 2023. News 13 walks you through the five...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
