Lawmakers urge insurance companies to extend coverage for Marshall Fire victims
The view from aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, in which Gov. Jared Polis on Dec. 31, 2021, got a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool)
Fishery disaster aid and nearly $500 million worth of Alaska projects included in omnibus budget bill
A red king crab is seen in the water at Kodiak in 2005. The collapse of the red king crab fishery in Bristol Bay was one of the Alaska events that prompted a series of official fishery diaster declarations last week -- and Congressional approval of $300 million in aid. (Photo by David Csepp/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
Whitmer signs 1000th bipartisan bill amid flurry of legislation
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sept. 14, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed more than 20 separate bills on Thursday, including House Bills 6129 and 6130, which put her over the top for signing 1,000 pieces of bipartisan legislation.
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022. Just because 2022 was a year dominated by political campaigns and election coverage doesn’t mean that other issues took a back seat. That includes no shortage of environmental issues, from pushbacks against environmental racism...
Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot
A Harney County judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to block part of Measure 114. The law in question would end a loophole that allows gun dealers to sell firearms when a background check hasn't cleared in three days. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) A Harney County Circuit judge will...
Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon
A lawsuit hoping to void the medical debt reforms in Proposition 209, overwhelmingly approved by voters in November, was dismissed on Thursday by a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge. A group of lenders and debt collectors alleged that the guidelines for wage garnishment in Prop. 209 were too vague and...
Freezing weather leads to thousands of power outages in Louisiana
Upwards of 15,000 Louisiana utility customers were without power midday Friday as an Arctic cold front sent temperatures plummeting below the freezing mark for nearly all of the state. More than half of those impacted by outages had their power restored as of 4 p.m., but some areas were not expected to have electricity restored until later this evening.
Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources
Kelly Nelson, left, said during a Kansas Farm Bureau forum on wildfires that he was pleased with growth over the past 15 years of a Jewell County association of farmers and ranchers who collaborate on prescribed burns of range grass and invasive trees to reduce fuel available to destructive wildfires. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Montana will have a flu Christmas
A comparison of the 5-year average of influenza hospitalizations by week, with the dark blue series representing hospitalizations in the 2021-2022 season (242 hospitalizations total). The red line represents hospitalizations for the 2022-2023 season, reported through 12/17/2022. Data from the 2020-2021 influenza season was not included in the 5-year average, since there were 0 confirmed influenza cases in Montana. (Graphic via the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services).
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
Day two of Lake trial marked by competing ‘expert’ testimony
Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. The judge in Kari Lake’s election lawsuit challenging the outcome of the midterm governor’s race had not issued a decision as of early Friday morning, after both sides rested their cases on Thursday.
Cut-your-own Christmas tree farms remain popular across Wisconsin
Summers Christmas Tree Farm in Middleton offers families the chance to head out into a field with a handsaw to find their perfect tree. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) There are 385 licensed Christmas tree growers across Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture. On farms across the state, families are given the chance to tromp through a field surveying the seemingly endless rows of evergreens in search of the perfect tree.
Texas power grid holds amid record winter demand, but test isn’t over
HOUSTON — As freezing temperatures enveloped Texas, demand for electricity Friday morning shattered the grid operator’s peak expectations for the maximum amount of power people would use to stay warm this winter. Luckily, the state’s grid held, but the resiliency test isn’t over: High demand is forecast to...
