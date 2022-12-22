Read full article on original website
1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Poised to Provide Big Returns for Investors
Buying shares of a company that makes plastic packaging may not sound like the most exciting investment out there. But there's nothing boring about the kind of returns that Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) could provide to investors over the next few years. The company just initiated its first dividend...
The 3 Best Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Now
Cathie Wood has become the poster person for growth stocks. During 2020 and 2021, growth stocks were on top of the finance world. In 2022, it has been a completely different story, as growth stocks have been crushed. Still, many investors want to know the best Cathie Wood stocks to buy.
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
3 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
There's a lot of uncertainty as we head into 2023. Interest rates have risen sharply to combat high inflation, making investors increasingly worried we could experience an economic downturn in the coming year. That would impact the cash flows of economically sensitive companies, potentially forcing them to reduce their dividends.
Is This Monster Stock a Buy for Growth Investors?
For most investors, building a successful portfolio largely hinges upon buying all-weather stocks. This simply means the underlying companies behind the stocks can remain profitable through the likes of recessions, wars, and natural disasters. Shares of the auto parts retail giant AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) arguably fit the bill. But after...
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On John Neff - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC...
Could This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Become the Next Enterprise Products Partners?
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is the gold standard for income-focused investors in the energy midstream space. The master limited partnership (MLP) has increased its distribution 74 times since its initial public offering in 1998. This year marks the 24th year it has increased its payout. That makes it stand...
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Why Mission Produce Stock Was Falling Today
Shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) were pulling back today after the avocado grower posted disappointing results in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, as avocado prices fell from the year-ago quarter. As of 10:21 a.m. ET, the stock was down 14.3%. So what. Following similar results earlier this...
Institutional Money Moving from Stocks to Bonds
Institutional investor portfolios are expected to look very different next year. For the first time in years, short-term government bonds are yielding more than 4 percent. This could lead to widespread changes in asset allocation, as investors won't have to allocate as much to equities. When rates were near zero, institutional investors had more stocks in their portfolios than they would have liked as a higher equity allocation brought on more risk. But now that yields are much higher, investors can once again allocate to fixed income. Even CDs are yielding nearly 4 percent. Mike Harris, president of the quantitative manager Quest Partners told Institutional Investor that “When central banks were printing money and forcing rates close to zero…people said, ‘We don’t want any fixed income in the portfolio,’ which is crazy to me. It’s been a building block of traditional portfolios for as long as I can remember. Investors were adamant about finding ‘somewhere else to park that capital,’ even if that meant taking on unwanted risk.” Now that bonds are much more appealing due to the higher yields, Harris expects that there are going to be some significant changes in asset allocation.
Why Veon Stock Popped Today
Shares of once-Russian-and-still-kind-of-Russian telecom giant Veon (NASDAQ: VEON) -- owner of the VimpelCom brand in Russia -- jumped as much as 32% in early trading on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for fiscal Q3 2022. The gains didn't hold, but Veon stock is still up a modest 1.8% as of 12:05 p.m. ET.
Should Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/09/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $483.57 million, making it one...
See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.
There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2022: SHEL,SDRL,WFRD,NE
Energy stocks added to earlier gains with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 3.0%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.8% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
Here's Why Signet (SIG) Stock Appears to be a Lucrative Pick
Signet Jewelers Limited’s SIG sturdy omnichannel endeavors make it a top-notch player even in such a volatile backdrop. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is performing pretty impressively on the bourses, thanks to solid growth in its e-commerce business and smooth progress in the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are catalysts. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Consumer Sector Update for 12/23/2022: XPON,GMBL,LMNR
Consumer stocks were advancing during Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both rising 0.5%. Consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan index, rose to a 59.7 final reading for December, exceeding market expectations for...
IEF: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEF) where we have detected an approximate $262.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 236,400,000 to 239,100,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IEF, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Blucora Stock Surged 10.6% Higher This Week
Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) saw its stock price surge higher this week, up 10.6% from last Friday's close through 11:15 a.m. EST on Friday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial stock has been one of the best performers in the sector this year, up about 44% year-to-date (YTD), trading at around $25 per share.
Why You Should Retain ICF International (ICFI) Stock Now
ICF International, Inc. ICFI has a strong global presence in diverse markets and its robust, long-term relationships with clients should continue to drive sales. ICF’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are expected to improve 14.2% and 11%, respectively, year over year. Earnings are anticipated to rise 20.1% and 1.9% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
