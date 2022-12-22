ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII

Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Brett Rypien gets shoved in strange Broncos sideline spat over Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson wasn’t the only Broncos quarterback to have a rough Christmas. Backup Brett Rypien was involved in a strange sideline spat with Denver’s offensive line as the team spiraled towards an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Wilson was sacked on consecutive plays to end a drive with the team trailing 34-6 in the third quarter. Rypien then went over to say something to the offensive line when guard Dalton Risner shoved him. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson was the first to report on the incident. “Tensions are high, Jim (Nantz), on these Broncos’ sideline,” Wolfson said. “Backup quarterback...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year

The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?

It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Details Why He Switched To Bigger, Uglier Riddell Helmet

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett will officially return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders after practicing fully on Thursday. The rookie missed last week’s contest due to another concussion suffered in Week 14. With two concussions in the first few months of his NFL career, he’s making a change. Pickett will be rocking a new helmet on Saturday night, something he’s tested out at practice throughout the past two weeks.
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Makes Franchise History In Grizzlies-Warriors Game

On Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. During the game, four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green made franchise history. He has now passed Tim Hardaway to move into third place on the all-time assists list for the Warriors. Warriors:...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WOWK 13 News

Black and Gold Fan Segment: Week 16

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — After an emotional week that saw the passing of Steelers’ legend Franco Harris, the Steelers are looking to start a winning streak against the team that Harris’ iconic “Immaculate Reception” came against. Fan Shoutout segment: Jay Puskar asks Steelers fans what kind of present they would like to see under the tree for […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Fans React to Kingsbury News

It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Braves trade for journeyman infielder

In the past month, the journeyman has bounced around the league. He was first designated for assignment by the Marlins before the Rule 5 draft, then joined the Pirates via waiver claims, and finally landed in Baltimore by the same method. The Orioles ended up parting ways with him in favor of Mychal Givens.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Dan Orlovsky Makes Bold Statement About Jets QB Position

The New York Jets seem to have themselves a quarterback problem. While the team was in the playoff race early in the season, they are now falling out of the race. With everyone pointing to the quarterback position as the problem, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky comments about the Jets’ quarterback situation.
NEW YORK STATE

