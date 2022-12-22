Russell Wilson wasn’t the only Broncos quarterback to have a rough Christmas. Backup Brett Rypien was involved in a strange sideline spat with Denver’s offensive line as the team spiraled towards an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Wilson was sacked on consecutive plays to end a drive with the team trailing 34-6 in the third quarter. Rypien then went over to say something to the offensive line when guard Dalton Risner shoved him. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson was the first to report on the incident. “Tensions are high, Jim (Nantz), on these Broncos’ sideline,” Wolfson said. “Backup quarterback...

