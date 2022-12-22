ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square

“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
People

Decorated Navy SEAL Commander Found Dead in San Diego Home at 47: 'He Was Outstanding'

Robert "Bobby" Ramirez III began his career in 1996 and saw combat in three different war zones, reports say Navy SEAL commander Robert "Bobby" Ramirez III was found dead Monday at his San Diego County home just one month after taking charge of SEAL Team 1. He was 47. Foul play is not suspected, Naval Special Warfare Command officials said in a statement to The Navy Times on Wednesday, noting that the San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigation is in process. "Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak

SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year's Day

Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
SAN DIEGO, CA

