FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of puppies who survived a car accident in Longview, Texas are now in San Diego. A vehicle carrying 40 Heart of Louisiana Humane Society puppies flipped on its side on Tuesday, December 20 in Longview, Texas after the driver lost control. He crawled out of...
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A family in Chula Vista is spreading holiday cheer by opening their doors to the community for Christmas. The couple is known for going all out with their decorations, decking out their home from top to bottom. This year, they are also taking donations to...
RAMONA, Calif. — A person was displaced on Christmas Eve after their Ramona home was engulfed in flames. Cal Fire San Diego firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Highland Trails Drive in the Ramona area around 7:42 p.m. following reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived on the...
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
A Christmas miracle happened Tuesday morning when 38 puppies survived a crash while on their way to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Heart of Louisiana Humane Society.
As families rush together to cook and spend time together for the Christmas weekend, firefighters have some warnings.
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three people aboard an ambulance in Oceanside were transported to hospitals Saturday night after a speeding pursuit suspect struck them. San Diego Sheriff's were called to a home on Casa Bonita Way in the Vista area around 8 p.m. following reports of a disturbance or altercation, according to a Sheriff's Watch Commander on duty.
Two firefighters were briefly hospitalized with minor burns suffered Sunday in a fire at a three-story building under construction in Pacific Beach. Both injured firefighters were treated at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest and released. Crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department raced to the scene of the fire in...
San Diego weekly Reader
“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after he flipped his truck into an Oceanside home's backyard Sunday night. Oceanside Fire Department and police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ocean Village Way in Oceanside around 7:20 p.m. following reports of a crash.
Robert "Bobby" Ramirez III began his career in 1996 and saw combat in three different war zones, reports say Navy SEAL commander Robert "Bobby" Ramirez III was found dead Monday at his San Diego County home just one month after taking charge of SEAL Team 1. He was 47. Foul play is not suspected, Naval Special Warfare Command officials said in a statement to The Navy Times on Wednesday, noting that the San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigation is in process. "Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father,...
This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help. It is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at or over capacity at its locations in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside, and San...
Officials have publicly identified a 72-year-old San Diego woman who died after a crash on state Route 163.
It was a rude and wet awakening for one teenager on Fiesta Island Friday morning.
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO — A three-alarm fire erupted at the construction site of what would have been a three-story apartment building at Hornblend and Jewell Street in Pacific Beach around 1 a.m. on Christmas morning. "We looked up, and the flames were up, and the heat was so strong. It's...
NBC Bay Area
An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty this week to a federal drug possession charge. Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea agreement to flying into...
SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
A motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision earlier this month in La Jolla was identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
San Diego weekly Reader
Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
