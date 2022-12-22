ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN SAVES LIFE OF FELLOW INMATE WITH NARCAN DURING OVERDOSE

December 23, 2022 (San Diego) -- An incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the San Diego County Sheriff's Department made the nasal spray accessible to the incarcerated population at county jails in June 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Pop Warner Coach & Family Need Help

Vista, CA- December 18, 2022 at around 4pm the Christmas tree caught fire and took most of our personal belongings and presents along with half of our home with it. Preparing for the holidays has left us extremely unprepared for something of this nature financially. It’s estimated to take up to 6 months to finish repairs on our house. This has left my mother and 3 sisters, as well as my wife and two sons and brother displaced.
VISTA, CA
onscene.tv

Hazmat Called After DEA Raids DMT Lab | San Diego

Task Force Team #2 of the DEA raided a DMT lab this morning on the top floor of “Steele Building Lofts”. The SDFD HazMat and SD County HazMat teams were called in for the clean-up of the lab. It’s not known how many people were arrested in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

3 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Ambulance Crash in Oceanside

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a suspect drove off from deputies and crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to calls of an altercation at a Vista home around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy