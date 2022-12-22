Read full article on original website
Hundreds of San Diego seniors given free Christmas meal
On a day many places are closed, the doors at the Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center in downtown San Diego are wide open.
Chula Vista couple spreads joy by opening their home to the community for Christmas
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A family in Chula Vista is spreading holiday cheer by opening their doors to the community for Christmas. The couple is known for going all out with their decorations, decking out their home from top to bottom. This year, they are also taking donations to...
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
Ramona home engulfed in flames; person escapes before flames takeover
RAMONA, Calif. — A person was displaced on Christmas Eve after their Ramona home was engulfed in flames. Cal Fire San Diego firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Highland Trails Drive in the Ramona area around 7:42 p.m. following reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived on the...
Vista family loses home after Christmas tree fire
As families rush together to cook and spend time together for the Christmas weekend, firefighters have some warnings.
Humane Society Urges Holiday Pet Adoptions Amid Overflowing Shelters
This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help. It is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at or over capacity at its locations in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside, and San...
Dozens of San Diego shoppers wait until last minute on Christmas Eve
SAN DIEGO — It will be a holly jolly Christmas, except for those who waited to shop last minute. "I waited until the very last minute to get everything for anyone," said a shopper from Eastlake, Victoria Caro. Many San Diego shoppers, like Caro, said Christmas got here before...
eastcountymagazine.org
MAN SAVES LIFE OF FELLOW INMATE WITH NARCAN DURING OVERDOSE
December 23, 2022 (San Diego) -- An incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the San Diego County Sheriff's Department made the nasal spray accessible to the incarcerated population at county jails in June 2022.
38 puppies on their way to San Diego survive tragic crash
A Christmas miracle happened Tuesday morning when 38 puppies survived a crash while on their way to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Heart of Louisiana Humane Society.
thevistapress.com
Vista Pop Warner Coach & Family Need Help
Vista, CA- December 18, 2022 at around 4pm the Christmas tree caught fire and took most of our personal belongings and presents along with half of our home with it. Preparing for the holidays has left us extremely unprepared for something of this nature financially. It’s estimated to take up to 6 months to finish repairs on our house. This has left my mother and 3 sisters, as well as my wife and two sons and brother displaced.
Dozens of puppies who survived car crash now at Helen Woodward Animal Center
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of puppies who survived a car accident in Longview, Texas are now in San Diego. A vehicle carrying 40 Heart of Louisiana Humane Society puppies flipped on its side on Tuesday, December 20 in Longview, Texas after the driver lost control. He crawled out of...
MarketInk: Magic 92.5’s Jagger and Kristi Present ‘Christmas Wish’ Car to Charity Driver
XHRM-FM Magic 92.5’s “Jagger and Kristi in the Morning,” a 5 a.m.-10 a.m. show hosted by husband-and-wife Mark and Kristi Jagger, recently presented a car to a San Diego man stuck without transportation in the radio station’s annual “Christmas Wish” promotion. For five years,...
Man driving under the influence of alcohol flips truck into Oceanside backyard
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after he flipped his truck into an Oceanside home's backyard Sunday night. Oceanside Fire Department and police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ocean Village Way in Oceanside around 7:20 p.m. following reports of a crash.
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
onscene.tv
Hazmat Called After DEA Raids DMT Lab | San Diego
Task Force Team #2 of the DEA raided a DMT lab this morning on the top floor of “Steele Building Lofts”. The SDFD HazMat and SD County HazMat teams were called in for the clean-up of the lab. It’s not known how many people were arrested in the...
Pursuit suspect crashes into ambulance in Oceanside; all aboard transported to hospital
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three people aboard an ambulance in Oceanside were transported to hospitals Saturday night after a speeding pursuit suspect struck them. San Diego Sheriff's were called to a home on Casa Bonita Way in the Vista area around 8 p.m. following reports of a disturbance or altercation, according to a Sheriff's Watch Commander on duty.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
NBC San Diego
3 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Ambulance Crash in Oceanside
Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a suspect drove off from deputies and crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to calls of an altercation at a Vista home around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to...
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
