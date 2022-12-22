Read full article on original website
Related
cryptogazette.com
Analyst Nicholas Merten Reveals Ethereum Price Target
It’s just been revealed that an analyst revealed a warning to Ethereum holders, which said that a massive collapse could come for ETH. In a new video, crypto strategist Nicholas Merten said that Ethereum has major skeletons in the closet that could see ETH lose as much as 75% of its value from its current price of $1,220.
cryptogazette.com
Specific Catalyst To Boost Bitcoin’s Price
It’s been just revealed that there is a specific catalyst that will boost the price of Bitcoin. Check it out below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,848. Legendary investor Bill Miller made sure to...
It was a bad year for crypto. It was even worse for these guys
Some of the industry’s biggest names fell from historic highs historically quickly.
cryptogazette.com
Ripple Launches Stablecoin Project For Republic of Palau
Ripple launches a stablecoin project for the Micronesian nation of Palau. The question is if XRP will be involved. Check out the latest reports below. While speaking at a crypto conference in Singapore, Surangel Whipps Jr. the current President of Palau, said that the nation has various projects in the works that use crypto, including a government-issued stablecoin and Binance Pay.
cryptogazette.com
Here’s When The Bitcoin Bull Market Will Return
There are all kinds of crypto predictions, and one of them addresses when the Bitcoin bull market will return. Check out the latest reports below. Crypto veteran Bobby Lee addressed when the crypto and Bitcoin (BTC) bear market could end, warning traders it might take years. In a new CNBC...
The stock market's next bull run won't kick off until these 2 things occur
"History shows the next bull market will not arrive until volatility begins to decline," DataTrek Research said.
Comments / 0