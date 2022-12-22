I read somewhere a quote about how Christmas was made memorable because of a mom who made the Christmas “magic” happen. I really believe that moms are magical. I love the holidays so much. I love driving around and looking at the Christmas lights, I love taking silly holiday pictures, and I love baking cookies for Santa. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only one but then I see the smile on my daughter’s face. I really believe it’s all because of everything my mom put into making Christmas special for us. From picking out the perfect gifts, to decorating, and giving all the credit to Santa and his elves. Then there was baking cookies for Santa, singing Christmas songs, and of course learning about the reason for the season baby Jesus.

1 DAY AGO