The Christmas Story
2 And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed.
Inspirational Message: Full
This holiday season or any holiday season for this matter, is full of emotions, traveling, planning, eating, wrapping, unwrapping, etc. For some of you, the word “full” is a rather ambiguous word; perhaps you would describe the holidays as burdened, saddened or weighted. Yet, for others, the word “full” could not describe the holiday season enough. You may describe “full” as abounding, jammed, joyous, etc. Despite the holiday season being different for you versus your neighbor, there is something we all have in common, and...
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
First lady Jill Biden unveiled holiday decorations at the White House, where twinkling lights, Christmas trees, and a message of unity will greet visitors throughout the season.
The XXXTentacion Foundation Intervene In Jackson, Mississippi’s Water And Medical Crisis
XXXtencation has been trending lately, as his trial is set to begin in January. A lot has been said about the rapper but what many people do not know is that X had goals and dreams that he didn’t get to see come to fruition.. One of those was the foundation he created to assist those in need. His mother is continuing his dream through various initiatives.
'Do something good' this Christmas, Pope Francis says
Pope Francis asked people this Christmas to "do something good," during his homily at Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Saturday.
Mom’s Christmas Magic!
I read somewhere a quote about how Christmas was made memorable because of a mom who made the Christmas “magic” happen. I really believe that moms are magical. I love the holidays so much. I love driving around and looking at the Christmas lights, I love taking silly holiday pictures, and I love baking cookies for Santa. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only one but then I see the smile on my daughter’s face. I really believe it’s all because of everything my mom put into making Christmas special for us. From picking out the perfect gifts, to decorating, and giving all the credit to Santa and his elves. Then there was baking cookies for Santa, singing Christmas songs, and of course learning about the reason for the season baby Jesus.
Sunny Hostin Holiday-Shames Sara Haines For Not Sending Christmas Cards on ‘The View’: “You’re a Scrooge”
Sunny Hostin may have a Daytime Emmy nom and a law degree, but she’s also earned herself the title of Queen of Holiday Shaming. During today’s episode of The View, she was seen rolling her eyes at co-host Sara Haines‘ efforts to relieve some of the pressures during what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.
After a loss, holidays can be hard. One woman’s ornaments help loved ones' voices live on.
Small-business owner Savannah Kelly donated 24 ornaments to Hospice Savannah in Georgia for the second year on Giving Tuesday.
King praises ‘wonderfully kind’ people helping the needy in Christmas broadcast
The King has used his first Christmas broadcast to sympathise with families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and praise individuals, charities and faith groups supporting those in need.Charles spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm” during his televised message, which featured footage of a food bank and other scenes of meals being distributed to the homeless.The country is grappling with an economic crisis due in part to the war in Ukraine and the monarch also praised volunteers, paying tribute to the “wonderfully kind people” who...
Why I say ‘Merry Christmas’ instead of ‘Happy Holidays’ (Opinion)
Put yourself in this situation. You're a Christian and you celebrate Christmas. You come in contact with someone maybe while shopping and they put out their hand — or today, maybe a fistbump — and wish you "Happy Holidays." Not that there's anything wrong with that, but when...
Birth of Jesus
This is how the birth of Jesus the Messiah came about:. His mother Mary was pledged to be married to Joseph,...
Voices: Dawn O’Porter: This is my Christmas wish
Is there anything as joyous as a child at Christmas? Indulgences exciting their little minds and tummies as their imaginations build them up to a day of gifts, good food, funny movies and family all around them. It’s a sight familiar across the world. Unless those children are refugees and separated from their families. These children won’t be treated to anything this Christmas. They will barely be treated as human.Instead, they will be detained in jail-like facilities, denied adequate healthcare and education, and deprived of safe routes to be reunited with their families. And according to Human Rights Watch, they...
More than 25% of Americans aren’t into exchanging gifts
A recent survey of approximately 1,000 Americans found that more than a quarter of them (26.7%) said that gift-giving is their least favorite holiday tradition.
