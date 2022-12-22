WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight U.S. military bases that housed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees after they were airlifted out of Kabul last year incurred almost $260 million in damages. In some cases, the buildings were left unusable for troops until significant repairs to walls and plumbing are made. That’s the conclusion of the Pentagon’s inspector general. Many of those refugees spent months in the temporary housing while they awaited visa processing and resettlement. However, the inspector general said it was not clear in some cases whether all of the expenses reported by the bases were actually tied to the refugees’ stay.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO