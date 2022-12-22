Read full article on original website
Related
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Three military personnel were killed after Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an air base behind Russia's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
Military bases had $260M in damages from Afghan evacuation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight U.S. military bases that housed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees after they were airlifted out of Kabul last year incurred almost $260 million in damages. In some cases, the buildings were left unusable for troops until significant repairs to walls and plumbing are made. That’s the conclusion of the Pentagon’s inspector general. Many of those refugees spent months in the temporary housing while they awaited visa processing and resettlement. However, the inspector general said it was not clear in some cases whether all of the expenses reported by the bases were actually tied to the refugees’ stay.
Burkina Faso expels top UN official in West African country
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government has expelled the top U.N. official in the country and asked her to leave the country immediately, said the government. Barbara Manzi is the United Nations’ resident and humanitarian coordinator in the West African nation. She was declared persona non grata. No reason was given in the statement for her expulsion. But Burkina Faso’s foreign minister said Friday on state television that Manzi had raised the alarm about insecurity in the capital without providing evidence. Manzi is an Italy native with extensive experience at the U.N.
Chair of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee advises Britons to leave Iran
The chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has advised all Westerners to leave Iran. Alicia Kearns said the country was had shown that it would “happily” detain those with dual citizenship as it seeks to blame escalating protests against its own repressive regime on foreign powers. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested seven people with links to Britain, including some who hold dual nationality. Ms Kearns also expressed fears that people could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country. She said: “My concern is very grave. The fact is that Iran has...
Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Supporters of the Tunisian Islamist movement Ennahda have demonstrated in front of the Justice Ministry in Tunis to denounce the arrest of one of its senior leaders. He is suspected of being involved in sending Tunisians to fight with extremists in Syria. Ennahda says the arrest was politically motivated and part of efforts by President Kais Saied to marginalize the movement. The protest on Friday came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia. Just 11% of voters turned out for legislative elections on Sunday as many parties and voters boycotted efforts by Saied to reshape the political system. Ennahda was the biggest party in the last legislature which Saied dissolved last year.
Head of Turkish medical group stands trial on terror charges
ISTANBUL (AP) — The president of the Turkish Medical Association has denied in court accusations that she had engaged in terrorist propaganda by calling for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants. Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, a leading forensic expert, faces more than seven years in prison if found guilty of disseminating “terrorist propaganda.” In the opening hearing of her trial on Friday, Fincanci said she had given her “preliminary” opinion over allegations of the use of chemical weapons and insisted her words cannot be considered a crime. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 29. Fincanci is the latest activist to be prosecuted under Turkey’s broad anti-terrorism laws.
UN experts: `Substantial evidence’ of Rwanda forces in Congo
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say in a new report that they found “substantial evidence” of Rwandan government forces crossing into neighboring eastern Congo, either to reinforce M23 rebels or to conduct military operations against another rebel group that includes fighters accused of taking part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide. According to excerpts from the latest panel of experts report obtained Friday by The Associated Press, weapons, ammunition and uniforms were also provided to M23 rebels, who resurfaced over a year ago and have been accused of killing civilians and seizing land in eastern Congo’s Rutshuru region. The panel says it also found “substantial evidence” of support to several Congolese armed groups by members of Congo’s military in Rutshuru.
