Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Report: Carlos Correa’s Deal With Mets In Jeopardy
It sounds like the Mets have the same concerns the Giants did when it comes to Carlos Correa’s physical, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The issue is with Correa’s leg that he injured while in the minors with the Astros.
iheart.com
Trevor Bauer's Record-Setting Suspension is Reduced
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's suspension has been reduced from 324 games to 194 by independent arbitrator Martin F. Scheinman and he will be reinstated immediately, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday (December 23). Baurer's 194-game unpaid suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child...
Comments / 0