Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Points shared in topsy-turvy league tussle
Premier League Part 2 - Electric Boogaloo kicked off on Boxing Day with an early match for Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford. Antonio Conte had a tired squad to manage, with a number of the Spurs squad having been heavily involved in the World Cup. Regardless, Conte opted to start the majority of his available international players outside of the two finalists in Cristian Romero and Hugo Lloris, and with Clement Lenglet preferred over Ben Davies. Perhaps the biggest surprise though was a rare start for Japhet Tanganga over Davinson Sanchez on the right-hand side of the Spurs back three.
The Opposition View: Everton vs Wolves | Blues look to unwrap three points on Boxing Day return
As the holiday season is coming and going, Premier League football is returning with a swath of Boxing Day matches—including the Blues hosting Wolverhampton in a game where both sides need three points something fierce. While Wolves sit firmly at the bottom of the League table currently, they have hired a new boss—Julen Lopetegui—and are looking to save their campaign this winter window.
Klopp Talk: “We Are Really Looking Forward to What Is Coming Up”
While it was disappointing for Liverpool to lose their first game back after the World Cup, there are few lessons to be drawn from a narrow defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup, and the main focus was always on the first game back in the league this month.
On This Day (26 December 2000): Reid’s Sunderland move into top three in the Premier League!
We’d already gone from scrapping to avoid the drop to the third tier in May 1995 to seventh in the Premier League precisely four years later, and it was anyone’s guess where we would go from here. Could we kick on, or would the bubble burst?. Peter Reid...
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Onana talks Blues midfield trio, promising goalkeeper linked
Happy Boxing Day! We hope you and yours are having a great holiday season so far. Thank you for sticking around and supporting our blog during this busy time of year. Today is the day of Everton’s long-awaited return against Wolves. Take a look at our predicted starting eleven and our pre-match analysis on the opposition.
Inter Milan in no hurry to renew Romelu Lukaku loan, even at lower cost — report
Romelu Lukaku returned to action with Inter Milan last night, in a friendly match against second division Reggina, playing most of the game and even finding the back of the net, which has given rise to some hopeful headlines in Italy, about a second half of the season revival for the Chelsea loanee. (And by extension, Inter themselves, who are chasing unbeaten league-leaders Napoli.)
Report: Joe Rodon’s Rennes loan could terminate in January
Joe Rodon moved to Ligue 1 side Rennes this summer on a season long loan with an eye towards a permanent departure at the end of the season. However, despite playing three World Cup matches with Wales in Qatar, one report says he could seek to terminate his loan at the midway point in search of better opportunities.
The Tilehurst End Podcast 2022 Awards: The Winners
For the tenth year, The Tilehurst End Podcast is handing out its Christmas Awards to the most worthy of Reading FC recipients. Without further ado.. Previous winners: Alex McCarthy (2013), Jordan Obita (2014), Oliver Norwood (2015), Ali Al Habsi (2016), Liam Moore (2017), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (2018), Ovie Ejaria (2019), Michael Morrison (2020), John Swift (2021)
Match Preview: Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(13th) Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers (3rd) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport)...
Leicester vs. Newcastle - Lineups & Talking Points
It feels like a million years ago we were all upset and sad about the Premier League entering hibernation... but here we are with the best competitive football in the world back on our schedules for Boxing Day on this cold Monday, Dec. 26. It’s been a mouthful of late....
Leeds coach Mark Jackson takes MK Dons job
Mark Jackson, former head coach of the Leeds United under-23s and first-team coach under Jesse Marsch, has accepted an offer to manage League One side, MK Dons. Having replaced Carlos Corberan in September 2020 as head coach for the Leeds u23s, Jackson has followed his predecessor’s impressive trajectory, as he now embarks on his own first-team management journey.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, December 26
Yes, indeed, Spurs are playing again. Oh how long it has been! I really do miss watching this team struggle to create a shot on target. I really do. How long did we go without Spurs football? Answer: TOO LONG. But now it is back! And all of you will...
Klopp Talk: Bellingham is ‘Exceptional’
The whole World Cup at Christmas has been good for a few things, including what promises to be a very nerve-wracking transfer season. Liverpool (and Jordan Henderson, especially) have made it clear that they’re interested in targeting 19-year-old World Cup star Jude Bellingham even if Borussia Dortmund aren’t quite ready to see him go yet.
Chelsea ‘working’ to sign Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco in January — report
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea are “working to sign a new left-sided centre-back” in January, and the leading candidate is AS Monaco’s Benoît Badiashile. And while “there is no agreement” in place just yet, “multiple sources believe he will join in the weeks ahead for around €35 million” (£30m) — whoever these multiple sources may be.
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
After returning to action with a League Cup loss against Manchester City before Christmas, Liverpool resume post-World Cup play in the Premier League by way of a Boxing Day match against Aston Villa as the Reds look to get their league season on track after unexpectedly struggling through the opening months of the 2022-23 campaign.
Graham Potter enjoying ‘fantastic support’ from Chelsea for ‘the weeks and the months and the years ahead’
One of the defining features of Chelsea Football Club the past two decades had been the rather short leash (usually) afforded each new manager coming through Roman Abramovich’s revolving door. It was not a universally loved policy — even if it really wasn’t all that unique — but it was at least a begrudgingly accepted one, as it served to accomplish the owner’s singular aim of winning, of winning now, and of winning at any cost. Chelsea won more trophies than any other Premier League team during those 19 seasons.
Everton vs Wolves: Predicted Line-Up | DCL Doubtful, Coady out
The World Cup is over. Boo. So come on, come on, get down to Goodison Park. Gumshields can provide relief from grinding teeth. So, Wolves… Boxing Day… how will the Mighty Blues of Everton line up at Goodison Park?. Who’s Out?. Despite an elongated break, Dominic Calvert-Lewin...
Official: Gemma Bonner Returns For Second Liverpool Stay
First the Reds brought back Shanice van de Sanden to the club after years away. Now Matt Beard has done it again. The club officially welcomed defender and former captain Gemma Bonner back to the team. Bonner put in a massive 115 appearances for the Reds in her six years at the club before leaving in 2018.
Everton vs Wolves: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton take on Wolves today at Goodison Park as Premier League action resumes after a month-plus break for the 2022 World Cup. The Toffees ended the first phase of the season in abjectly poor manner with a couple of humiliating losses at AFC Bournemouth, and if manager Frank Lampard has not yet fixed the Blues’ issues then there could be more trouble brewing for Everton coming this season.
